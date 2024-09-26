Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District awards construction contract for autoclave at Tinker AFB

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to build an autoclave on Tinker Air Force Base, September 30.

    Tulsa District awarded the $27.2 million contract to construct the facility to Tatitlek Universal Services Ltd of Anchorage, Alaska.

    Tulsa District’s Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects for military customers at six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma, and for federal partner agencies.

    Army Corps of Engineers

