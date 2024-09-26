Tulsa District awards $13.5 million contract for Newt Graham L&D 18 repairs

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to make repairs at Newt Graham Lock and Dam 18, Sept. 30.

Tulsa District awarded the $13.45 million contract to Massman Construction Company of Overland Park, Kansas to replace tainter gates at the dam. The gates are raised or lowered to release or hold water behind a dam and assist in regulating the flow of water on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, a 425-mile marine highway that is operated by the Tulsa District, and the Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and allows navigation from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River.

