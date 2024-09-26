Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards $13.5 million contract for Newt Graham L&D 18 repairs

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District awards $13.5 million contract for Newt Graham L&D 18 repairs
    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract to make repairs at Newt Graham Lock and Dam 18, Sept. 30.
    Tulsa District awarded the $13.45 million contract to Massman Construction Company of Overland Park, Kansas to replace tainter gates at the dam. The gates are raised or lowered to release or hold water behind a dam and assist in regulating the flow of water on the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, a 425-mile marine highway that is operated by the Tulsa District, and the Little Rock District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and allows navigation from Oklahoma to the Mississippi River.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:28
    Story ID: 482269
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards $13.5 million contract for Newt Graham L&D 18 repairs, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Tulsa District
    Contracts Awarded
    MKARNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download