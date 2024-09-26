Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District awards $1.8 million construction contract for electrical upgrades at Fort Sill

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract for electrical upgrades at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sept. 30.
    The district awarded the $1.8 million contract to GCI General Contractors LLC of San Francisco, California, to replace components on powerlines at the historic post.
    Tulsa District’s Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects for military customers at six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma, and for federal partner agencies.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:28
    Story ID: 482266
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District awards $1.8 million construction contract for electrical upgrades at Fort Sill, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Fort Sill
    Military Construction
    Tulsa District
    Contracts Awarded

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download