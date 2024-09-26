The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract for electrical upgrades at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Sept. 30.

The district awarded the $1.8 million contract to GCI General Contractors LLC of San Francisco, California, to replace components on powerlines at the historic post.

Tulsa District’s Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects for military customers at six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma, and for federal partner agencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:28 Story ID: 482266 Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District awards $1.8 million construction contract for electrical upgrades at Fort Sill, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.