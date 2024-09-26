NC Air National Guard Delivers Over 100,000 lbs of Essential Supplies to Western North Carolina in Helene's aftermath

Asheville, North Carolina- In the wake of Helene’s devastating impact on Western North Carolina, the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) has stepped up to deliver essential supplies to affected communities. As part of a coordinated relief effort with FEMA, the delivery included 48 pallets of Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) and 24 wooden pallets of water, all loaded on 463L Pallets totaling over 100,000 pounds of critical goods. These vital supplies were flown on a C-17 Globemaster III from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to Asheville Regional Airport, which has become a central distribution hub due to impassable roadways caused by flooding and debris.



The rural communities in the storm's path have been cut off from regular supply routes due to severe damage to roadways, making ground transportation nearly impossible. The choice to utilize the C-17 Globemaster III was strategic, allowing the NCANG to deliver the equivalent of three fully loaded semi-trucks in just 30 minutes of flight time—a stark contrast to the seven hours it would have taken for ground vehicles to navigate the hazardous conditions.



“It was a big effort by the Aerial Port and some augmented personnel we had here in Charlotte", said USAF Master Sgt. Jesse Huneycutt, 145th Logistic Readiness Squadron, Air Transportation Specialist. "All cargo had to be prepped, loaded onto 463L pallets, inspected, and planned for safety before we could load it on the jet. Completing all of this in just a few hours took a lot of people working long hours at a fast pace."



Once at Asheville Regional Airport, which is currently operating on generator power due to storm-related outages, the cargo was unloaded by an advance team in place tasked with receiving and staging the supplies. The supplies will now feed into the NC National Guard helicopter network, distributing goods directly to isolated communities still struggling in the aftermath of the hurricane.



Asheville has become a vital distribution center for the humanitarian aid being provided to Western North Carolina. The relief operation has been hindered by blocked roads, downed power lines, and widespread flooding, necessitating air support for rapid response. The C-17 Globemaster III, known for its immense cargo capacity and ability to land in austere conditions, was the most efficient solution for transporting large quantities of life-saving supplies to areas that trucks could not reach.



As the relief efforts continue, the NCANG will remain actively involved, working hand-in-hand with FEMA, local authorities, and emergency response teams to ensure that food, water, and essential goods reach every corner of the region affected by Helene.



As North Carolina recovers from Helene, the rapid response of the NC National Guard underscores the crucial role the Guard plays in disaster relief. Their swift actions have made a significant impact on communities across the region, ensuring that those most in need have access to food and clean water during this critical time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:08 Story ID: 482265 Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Air National Guard Delivers Over 100,000 lbs of Essential Supplies to Western North Carolina in Helene's aftermath, by TSgt Juan Paz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.