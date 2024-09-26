Tulsa District awards $8.5 million contract for roof repairs to four Fort Sill buildings

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract for roof repairs to four Fort Sill, Oklahoma buildings, Sept. 30.

The district awarded the $8.5 million contract to Southwind Construction of Evansville, Indiana to replace flat and tile roofs at four buildings on the historic post.

Tulsa District’s Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects associated with military customers at six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma, and for federal partner agencies as requested.

