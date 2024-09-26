The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a construction contract for roof repairs at Fort Sill, Sept. 30.



The district awarded the $4.6 million contract to Trumble Construction, doing business as R.B.T. Roofing of Texarkana LLC., Texas to repair of four buildings – B1602, B1614, B1616 and B0635 at the historic post.



Tulsa District’s Military Construction section performs project management initiatives from conception to construction and delivery, and the Tulsa District Contracting Office executes contracts for projects for military customers at six Army and Air Force installations in Oklahoma, and for federal partner agencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:28 Story ID: 482263 Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District awards construction contract for Fort Sill roof repairs, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.