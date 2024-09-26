Army & Air Force Exchange Service Opens Mobile Field Exchange at Fort Eisenhower After Hurricane Helene

Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense’s largest military exchange, the Army & Air Force Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Department of Defense’s largest military exchange, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, is moving out to support troops and families at Fort Eisenhower after Hurricane Helene. see less | View Image Page

FORT EISENHOWER – The Department of Defense’s largest military exchange, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, is moving out to support troops and families at Fort Eisenhower after Hurricane Helene.



A mobile field exchange (MFE), a retail store in a 53-foot trailer with snacks, drinks, toiletries and more, opened its doors at Fort Eisenhower within 48 hours after the Exchange received a request for support. Fort Eisenhower is currently limited to essential personnel only.



Fort Eisenhower’s Garrison Commander, Col. Anthony Kozar, contacted the Exchange on Sept. 29 to expedite delivery of an MFE as nearly 5,000 Advanced Individual Training (AIT) students and more than 7,000 family members are living on post without power or water.



“With most stores and restaurants in the area closed, the MFE is delivering essential services to make life a little more comfortable for those on the installation as well as the personnel who are working tirelessly to bring things back to normal,” said Fort Eisenhower Exchange General Manager LaToya Harris.



The Exchange MFE departed the Waco Distribution Center on Sept. 29 and arrived at Fort Eisenhower on Oct. 1. Harris and other Exchange associates quickly stocked the shelves, and the MFE was serving the community by 11 a.m.



“I’m so grateful for the Exchange for having this here to support us,” said National Guard 2nd Lt. Franky Barba, who is at Fort Eisenhower for training. “I’m now able to get the essentials needed to make it through while I am displaced.”



The Exchange has 11 MFEs and two mobile barber shops based in Waco, Texas, that can be deployed within 48-72 hours in CONUS. In the past, MFEs have supported hurricane and wildfire relief efforts in the United States and major military exercises both at home and abroad.



