U.S. Army Reserve conducts mass inspectors general swearing-in ceremony

The U.S. Army Reserve Command’s Office of Inspector General conducted a mass swearing in ceremony for 25 assigned inspectors general, held at Marshall Hall on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, September 19, 2024. Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.



Known as the “eyes, ears, voice, and conscience of the commander,” the mission of the inspector general is to provide impartial, objective, and unbiased advice and oversight to the Army. This is done through relevant, timely, and thorough inspections, assistance, investigations, and training. According to the IG office, inspectors general promote stewardship, accountability, integrity, efficiency, and good order and discipline to maintain total Army readiness.



Harter acknowledged the often-unacknowledged nature of the inspector general's job but emphasized its importance. "Working in the IG, sometimes it's a thankless job," he said. "But we must recognize that what you do can make an exponential difference."



During the last fiscal year, Army Reserve inspectors general worked on over 7,500 issues and allegations, such as inspections and assessments. They identified systemic issues and obstacles to improving readiness, reported their findings to commanders, and made recommendations for improving the Army Reserve.



The inspector general is an impartial factfinder and problem solver who assists service members, families, civilians, and retirees with their concerns. Before the swearing-in ceremony, there were 344 total inspectors general serving the Army Reserve globally.



Upon completion of the ceremony, Harter encouraged the IG personnel in attendance to continue supporting their commands and adding value to their teams. Ceremonies like these indicates the Army Reserve’s commitment to ensuring the integrity, transparency, and efficiency of the command.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2024 Date Posted: 10.01.2024 Story ID: 482251 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US