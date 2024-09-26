Exchange Offers Exclusive Discounts During Xtra Deal Days Oct. 4-10

Courtesy Photo | @shopmyexchange will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days! From Oct. 4 through...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | @shopmyexchange will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days! From Oct. 4 through Oct.10, save on cosmetics and skincare, fragrances and jewelry, clothing, handbags and more—all tax-free. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is rolling out Xtra Deal Days, offering military shoppers exclusive savings on the best brands across electronics, clothing, beauty, home essentials and more.



From Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, special savings will be available in-store and at ShopMyExchange.com. Shoppers can:

• Save up to $700 on Samsung and LG 4K Smart TVs, including the Samsung Class S90D OLED at $2,499 (reg. $3,199).

• Grab the Acer Helios Gaming Laptop for $1,599 (reg. $1,899).

• Save $50 on AirPods®.

• Take an additional 15% to 25% off military exclusive pricing on brands such as The North Face, Nike and Carter’s, and save on men’s and women’s shoes and outerwear.

• Save up to 30% on Shiseido, L’Oreal and Maybelline, plus enjoy exclusive discounts on Kylie Cosmetics, Clinique and select fragrances.

• Save 25% to 30% on bedding, rugs and home essentials and 20% on robotic vacuums from Eufy.



Military shoppers can visit shopmyexchange.com/savings-center for daily deals and more information.



MILITARY STAR® cardmembers enjoy free standard shipping on all orders and rewards points on purchases. New MILITARY STAR cardmembers can save an additional 10% on all first-day purchases upon account approval. Some exclusions apply. See an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/milstarpa to apply for a card.



When service members, retirees, military families, Veterans and other authorized shoppers shop at the Exchange or at ShopMyExchange.com, they’re strengthening their community as 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested to support those who serve.



Social-media-friendly version: @shopmyexchange will have big discounts during Xtra Deal Days! From Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, save on cosmetics and skincare, fragrances and jewelry, clothing, handbags and more—all tax-free. Get a sneak peek of the deals here: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2Mo.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange