Army Civilian marks 45 years of service at cannon and mortar factory

Photo By Tanya Bissaillon | Watervliet Arsenal Instrument Mechanic Inspector Frank Finelli receives his 45-year length of service certificate from WVA Commander Col. Jason Schultz on September 30, 2024. Finelli has worked at WVA for the entirety of his federal career as an Army Civilian starting as a Machine Tool Operator and later entering the arsenal's Machinist Apprenticeship Program.

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, OCTOBER 1, 2024 – Army Civilian Frank Finelli is celebrating 45 years of service at Watervliet Arsenal, marking nearly half a century of government service.



Finelli’s career began in 1974 as a machine tool operator. Machine tool operators, or MTOs as they are known at Watervliet, perform various machining operations on cannon and mortar components. His big break came in 1976 when he joined the arsenal’s machinist apprenticeship program. The apprenticeship is a four-year program that trains apprentices to become full fledged skilled machinists and has served as the life blood of the more skilled labor and leadership positions across the arsenal.



At the time, Finelli found a lot of joy as a machinist noting that he always liked running the machines and turning raw material into an item – something he was first exposed to when he took a machine shop class his senior year in high school.



Unfortunately, in 1999 Finelli was laid off as part of government downsizing and reduction in force that swept through many government agencies, putting his federal career on hold after 25 years. However, Finelli got his chance for a second act when he was rehired 4 years later, this time as a tool grinder. Finelli found himself once again having to work his way back up.



Through determination and hard work, Finelli advanced to his current role as an instrument mechanic. Instrument mechanics are responsible for calibrating, inspecting and repairing all gages and instruments used in manufacturing by Watervliet Arsenal and its onsite partner Benet Labs.



Part of what made Finelli come back was the friendships he had forged during the first half of his career.



“When I worked here in the early years, the supervision was unbelievably knowledgeable and the camaraderie was the best I had ever encountered,” Finelli said. “I made some great friendships that I still carry on to this day outside the arsenal with many retirees.”



Finelli’s career exemplifies resilience and meeting challenges head-on. Fortunately, Finelli has some advice to offer junior employees at WVA.



“Watervliet Arsenal is a wonderful place to work and make a living, this place has been great to me,” Finelli said. “But you must give something back to it and most of all, be ready for change.”



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks Frank for his 45 years of dedicated service and for continuing to be a valuable member of Team Watervliet.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.