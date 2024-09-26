Army Civilian marks 45 years of service at cannon and mortar factory

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Tanya Bissaillon 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    Watervliet Arsenal Instrument Mechanic Inspector Frank Finelli receives his 45-year length of service certificate from WVA Commander Col. Jason Schultz on September 30, 2024. Finelli has worked at WVA for the entirety of his federal career as an Army Civilian starting as a Machine Tool Operator and later entering the arsenal’s Machinist Apprenticeship Program.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8671014
    VIRIN: 240930-A-TC330-6120
    Resolution: 3822x2730
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, US
    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM
    Watervliet Arsenal
    Army Cvilian
    Frank Finelli

