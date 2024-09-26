Watervliet Arsenal Instrument Mechanic Inspector Frank Finelli receives his 45-year length of service certificate from WVA Commander Col. Jason Schultz on September 30, 2024. Finelli has worked at WVA for the entirety of his federal career as an Army Civilian starting as a Machine Tool Operator and later entering the arsenal’s Machinist Apprenticeship Program.
Army Civilian marks 45 years of service at cannon and mortar factory
