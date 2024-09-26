Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers updates hunting policy at Kansas Lakes

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued an updated policy to align with Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks public lands hunting regulations restricting certain hunting practices at Kansas lakes.



Updated hunting regulations apply to USACE managed lakes in Kansas, which include Big Hill, Council Grove. El Dorado, Elk City, Fall River, John Redmond, Marion and Toronto.



The following restrictions apply to USACE managed public hunting lands at USACE lakes:



a. Baiting:

(1) No person shall place, deposit, expose, or scatter bait while hunting or preparing to hunt on lands and waters in the State of Kansas or place, deposit, expose, or scatter bait in a manner that causes another person to be in violation of this regulation.



(2) Hunting shall be prohibited within 100 yards of any bait placed, deposited, exposed, or scattered on lands or waters. Bait shall be considered placed, deposited, exposed, or scattered on department lands for 10 days following complete removal of the bait.



(3) Nothing in this regulation shall prohibit the hunting or taking of wildlife over standing crops, grain found scattered solely as the result of normal agricultural operations, or grain found scattered solely as the result of normal weather conditions.



(4) For the purpose of this regulation, “bait” shall mean any grain, fruit, vegetable, nut, hay, salt sorghum, feed, other food, or mineral that is capable of attracting wildlife. Liquid scents and sprays shall not be considered bait.



b. Night Hunting Equipment: The use of artificial light, scopes and equipment that amplify visible light, and thermal-imaging scopes and thermal-imaging equipment for hunting at night shall not be authorized on lands and waters.



c. Trail or Game Cameras and Other Devices:



(1) No person shall place, maintain, or use a trail or game camera on lands and waters, or any images or video from a trail or game camera including location, time, or date for any purpose.



(2) For the purpose of this regulation, “trail or game camera” shall include any remote motion-activated or infrared camera in which the shutter is activated by sound triggers, proximity sensation, radio transmitters, or a self-timer built into the trail or game camera.



(3) No person shall use any images of wildlife produced by or transmitted from a satellite to take or aid in the taking of wildlife or to locate wildlife to take or aid in the taking of wildlife on lands and waters.



(4) This shall not prohibit the use of mapping systems or programs.



(5) This regulation shall not apply to any trail or game camera that is owned by USACE and/or a USACE-approved designated party for operations or research on lands and waters.



d. Commercial Guiding of Hunters: The conduct, actions, or activities of persons on lands and waters shall be subject to provisions and restrictions as established by posted notice. The following general provisions and restrictions shall apply:



(1) No person shall advertise, engage in, or solicit any business, or make any charge for any event or service except as authorized by USACE.



e. Antlerless White-Tailed Deer Limit:



(1) The first whitetail antlerless only permit is valid for the hunting of antlerless whitetail deer statewide during the established season. Any subsequent whitetail antlerless only permit issued to the same applicant shall not be valid lands and waters.



(2) All lands and waters are excluded from Unit 19, urban deer management unit, remaining open only under their original unit.



Tulsa District Project Offices at Big Hill, Council Grove. El Dorado, Elk City, Fall River, John Redmond, Marion and Toronto adopted these restrictions, under Title 36, CFR, Part 327.8 (d) Hunting, fishing, and trapping, to provide statewide consistency for public hunters.



The updated USACE policy can be found here: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Portals/41/CC%20Policy%20Ltr_KS%20Lands.pdf



For more information regarding these updated hunting regulations, please contact the USACE lake project office or the Tulsa District at 918-669-7380 or CESWT-PA@usace.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2024 Date Posted: 09.30.2024 16:52 Story ID: 482150 Location: OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers updates hunting policy at Kansas Lakes, by Stacey Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.