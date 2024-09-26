Twin Port Dawgs serve proudly

Photo By Mauricio Campino | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandi Newmark and her twin brother Airman 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Mauricio Campino | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandi Newmark and her twin brother Airman 1st Class Mikal Newmark, both aerial transportation journeymen with the 70th Aerial Port Squadron at Homestead Air Force Base pose for a photo at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2024. The siblings both enlisted in 2023 and have been together throughout basic training, technical school and their first temporary duty assignment to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino) see less | View Image Page

Most people who serve in the military start the journey alone and hopefully make a few friends along the way, but a pair of siblings from Miami, Florida, were fortunate enough to make that journey together.



Airman 1st Class Mikal Newmark and Airman 1st Class Brandi Newmark are twin brother and sister assigned to the 70th Aerial Port Squadron at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida. Growing up as twins, Mikal and Brandi shared a strong bond. They both played sports and shared in the same activities.



“We’ve always done things together,” said Mikal. “We just knew the military was the right path, even at a very young age.”



Their military journey started their senior year of high school. After graduation, they left for basic training together in the summer of 2023. Although they were assigned to different flights at basic training, Brandi and Mikal would see each other weekly during church services, making the whole process a little easier.



“It was really nice to see a familiar face,” said Brandi. “I felt like I wasn’t going through basic training alone.”



After basic training, the siblings were fortunate enough to continue their journey together, attending technical school at Fort Gregg Adams, Virginia, and getting assigned to the 70th APS at Homestead ARB as 2T2 Air Transportation apprentices upon graduating. The twins were then temporarily assigned to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, in June of 2024 to complete their journeyman training.



The biggest challenge of taking this journey together has been leaving home behind. Brandi and Mikal constantly check on their parents who’ve had to deal with both their kids leaving home at the same time and they visit home every chance they get.



“The best thing about our time at Dover is that we’ve made friends that have become our second family.” said Mikal



Mikal and Brandi have enjoyed their military journey together so far. Brandi plans to attend college and eventually commission. She hopes to become an Air Force pilot. Mikal also hopes to commission and make the Air Force a career, and hopefully cross-train into the Chaplain Corps.



“We’re both really happy to be wearing this uniform and we want to continue to serve our country to the best of our ability,” said Mikal.