    Twin Port Dawgs serve proudly

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandi Newmark and her twin brother Airman 1st Class Mikal Newmark, both aerial transportation journeymen with the 70th Aerial Port Squadron at Homestead Air Force Base pose for a photo at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2024. The siblings both enlisted in 2023 and have been together throughout basic training, technical school and their first temporary duty assignment to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 15:35
    Photo ID: 8669814
    VIRIN: 240920-F-DA916-1020
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 835 KB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Dover AFB
    twins
    port dawgs
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

