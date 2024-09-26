Twin Port Dawgs serve proudly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Brandi Newmark and her twin brother Airman 1st Class Mikal Newmark, both aerial transportation journeymen with the 70th Aerial Port Squadron at Homestead Air Force Base pose for a photo at Dover AFB, Delaware, Sept. 20, 2024. The siblings both enlisted in 2023 and have been together throughout basic training, technical school and their first temporary duty assignment to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)