Make the Grade, Earn Rewards with the Exchange! You Made the Grade Program Returns for 2024-25 School Year

Photo By Zachary Wright | Students of military families who earn good grades can receive exclusive discounts, freebies and gift cards at the Exchange every grading period. Families can also enter their student into a biannual global drawing to win even bigger – a $2,000 Exchange gift card.

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s You Made the Grade Program is back for its 24th year, rewarding military students who earn good grades with exclusive discounts, prizes and savings.



All traditional and non-traditional military students in first through 12th grades, including those who are homeschooled, can bring their report cards to the customer service area each grading period to receive prizes.



“They say it takes a village to raise a child and that philosophy is no different for military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Military families move up to nine times on average, according to the Department of Defense and face other challenges, such as a parent deploying, that can adversely affect schooling. What this program does is give students additional incentive in making good grades and maintaining them.”



Students with straight A’s will receive a $20 Exchange gift card while students with a B average will receive a $10 Exchange gift card.



Students will also receive an Exchange coupon sheet, including:

• A free small fountain, frozen drink or bubbler beverage.

• A free kid’s meal at a participating Exchange restaurant.

• A free combo meal at a participating Exchange restaurant.

• A free kid’s hair service at The Barber Shop, Hair Studios, or Stylique beauty salons.

• 10% off any pair of headphones (excluding Apple and Beats).

• 10% off apparel and footwear.

• A $5 coupon at Exchange mall concessions or kiosks.



Students who are making progress on their specialized education programs can participate too. Parents can print a downloadable form on ShopMyExchange.com and have their child’s teacher or school official sign it each grading period, indicating the modified grades of the student’s academic progress. Students and parents can bring the signed form to the customer service area at the PX or BX to earn You Made the Grade prizes. Exchange associates have been trained to accept the form.



Students who make the grade can enter a biannual worldwide sweepstakes for a chance to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings take place in December and June.



To enter the drawing, students or parents can complete the form on the back of the gift card and mail it to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing.



