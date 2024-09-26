The Path Unveiled: HMC McKenna Finds Her Calling

Photo By Cpl. Alexis Sanchez | U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jennifer McKenna, a newly appointed Chief Petty Officer...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alexis Sanchez | U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Jennifer McKenna, a newly appointed Chief Petty Officer with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and a Clio, Michigan native, is pinned by her family members during a Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 27, 2024. Established by the Navy in 1893, the distinction for Chief Petty Officer was marked by changes in uniform and authority, with Chief Selects completing a six-week initiation that included physical fitness, team-building, and leadership training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — On September 27, 2024, Hospital Corpsman First Class Jennifer A. McKenna, a corpsman with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, became a Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held at the Base Theater on Camp Lejeune. The distinguished anchors were pinned on her collar by her two children, and she received the combination cover by her sponsor, Senior Chief Petty Officer Ace Tran.



McKenna reflected on the journey to this point, now the senior enlisted member in charge of her young Sailors. While it may have seemed as though her military successes came easily, there was a time when she was uncertain about her career path.



“I was 21 years old, I felt lost; I needed a change and had no direction in life,” explained McKenna. She was working at a Dairy Queen in her hometown, Clio, Michigan, and attending community college. At the time, she faced challenges getting into nursing school due to the influx of applicants, but also had enough college credits to graduate with three associates degrees. She needed to make a change.



She kept seeing classmates of hers graduating from Navy boot camp on Facebook which ignited a sense of purpose and led her to visit a local recruiter. "I wasn't sure what to do with my life, but I knew I needed to do something bigger than my small town could offer," she explained. "That's when I decided to join the Navy—to fulfill a greater purpose, explore new possibilities and discover my true calling."





Determined to find a new direction in life and continue her passion in the medical field, she enlisted in the Navy as a Corpsman. McKenna’s first duty station at the Naval Health Clinic in Newport, Rhode Island was overwhelming, but she continued to use the opportunity to learn and grow. Her second duty station at the Naval Medical Center in Camp Lejeune forced her into another challenging clinical environment, sharpening her skills even further. It was not until she began working with Marines at 2nd Marine Logistics Group, that she finally understood the importance of the legacy and history of the corpsman community.



"It's a camaraderie like no other; it’s a brotherhood and sisterhood,” stated McKenna. ”Working alongside Marines fills me with a sense of belonging; this is where I need to be."



Fueled by the love of her craft and experience, she continued to expand her knowledge in the medical field by obtaining a bachelor's degree in public health. The rigors of being a corpsman had given her the confidence to accomplish anything she put her mind to. Her hard work culminated this year when she was finally pinned to the rank of CPO.



McKenna highlighted the qualities she admired most in her role as Chief: continued growth, adaptability, and humility. A CPO’s purpose extends beyond the individual leader, its influence lies with each junior Sailor and acts as a beacon of leadership.



“McKenna embodies the true spirit of a Chief," stated Senior Chief Petty Officer Ace Tran, a Garden Grove, California native and the senior enlisted medical advisor for 2d Marine Division. "Her dedication to her Sailors and her unwavering commitment to service inspires everyone around her.”



The day she was pinned to CPO, Chief McKenna understood that not only had she found her calling, but she had also become a vessel for her junior Sailors’ success. Her journey, filled with challenges and triumphs, reflected the essence of service—a commitment to leadership and the unwavering pursuit of purpose.