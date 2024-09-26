South Carolina National Guard engineers support local post Helene efforts

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard is supporting local and state agencies as they continue to respond to Helene's aftermath. Despite power outages, blocked roads, downed power lines, and widespread damage, the SC National Guard is actively engaged in assisting South Carolinians in affected areas across the state, and stands ready to continue to provide help to our citizens in need.
"Our National Guardsmen are trained and ready to support the citizens of South Carolina." said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, South Carolina National Guard director of the joint staff. “Our efforts are focused on assisting county and state agencies.”
Thousands of line workers are working around the clock to make power repairs. At the height of the storm over 1.4 million outages were reported, which included many Readiness Centers and National Guard facilities in the upstate. However, this has not stopped the South Carolina National Guard from conducting operations, and has called 400 service members to state active duty, that number will likely grow.
“Currently our engineers are in the communities assisting local post Helene efforts.” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty the adjutant general of South Carolina. “Our service members are eager to assist their communities."
09.28.2024
09.28.2024
482037
SOUTH CAROLINA, US
9
0
