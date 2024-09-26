South Carolina National Guard engineers support local post Helene efforts

Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1221st Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1221st Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, from Graniteville, traveled to North Augusta, Sept. 28, 2024, in support of local agencies as they continue to respond to recovery efforts post Helene. Despite power outages, blocked roads, downed power lines, and widespread damage, the SC National Guard is actively engaged in assisting South Carolinians in affected areas across the state and stands ready to continue to provide help to our citizens in need. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard is supporting local and state agencies as they continue to respond to Helene's aftermath. Despite power outages, blocked roads, downed power lines, and widespread damage, the SC National Guard is actively engaged in assisting South Carolinians in affected areas across the state, and stands ready to continue to provide help to our citizens in need.



"Our National Guardsmen are trained and ready to support the citizens of South Carolina." said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, South Carolina National Guard director of the joint staff. “Our efforts are focused on assisting county and state agencies.”



Thousands of line workers are working around the clock to make power repairs. At the height of the storm over 1.4 million outages were reported, which included many Readiness Centers and National Guard facilities in the upstate. However, this has not stopped the South Carolina National Guard from conducting operations, and has called 400 service members to state active duty, that number will likely grow.



“Currently our engineers are in the communities assisting local post Helene efforts.” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty the adjutant general of South Carolina. “Our service members are eager to assist their communities."