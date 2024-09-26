Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina National Guard engineers support local post Helene efforts

    South Carolina Army National Guard engineers support local post Helene efforts

    Photo By Maj. Karla Evans | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1221st Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion,...... read more read more

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Story by Maj. Karla Evans 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard is supporting local and state agencies as they continue to respond to Helene's aftermath. Despite power outages, blocked roads, downed power lines, and widespread damage, the SC National Guard is actively engaged in assisting South Carolinians in affected areas across the state, and stands ready to continue to provide help to our citizens in need.

    "Our National Guardsmen are trained and ready to support the citizens of South Carolina." said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, South Carolina National Guard director of the joint staff. “Our efforts are focused on assisting county and state agencies.”

    Thousands of line workers are working around the clock to make power repairs. At the height of the storm over 1.4 million outages were reported, which included many Readiness Centers and National Guard facilities in the upstate. However, this has not stopped the South Carolina National Guard from conducting operations, and has called 400 service members to state active duty, that number will likely grow.

    “Currently our engineers are in the communities assisting local post Helene efforts.” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty the adjutant general of South Carolina. “Our service members are eager to assist their communities."

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 18:24
    Story ID: 482037
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard engineers support local post Helene efforts, by MAJ Karla Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    South Carolina Army National Guard engineers support local post Helene efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    Helene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download