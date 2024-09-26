Sgt. 1st Class Marks caps successful Paralympics with five silver medals, serving as co-flag bearer in closing ceremonies

PARIS – An earlier rainstorm Sept. 8 didn’t dampen the emotions or mood of Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks serving as the United States co-flag bearer during the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Paralympics.



Marks, a Paralympic swimmer and Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, was chosen by Team USA to be the co-flag bearer at Stade de France along with wheelchair basketball athlete Paul Schulte.



“It’s an incredible honor to carry our nation’s colors,” said Marks, who won five silver medals in the 2024 Paralympics. “It means so much to have your team elect you for that position because it is all of Team USA.



“Sports has saved so many lives, mine included,” Marks told the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. “I hope the closing ceremony can be a celebration of our love for sport, for each other, and for our nation.”



Marks competed in seven total events. Six of the events were in the S6 classification, defined as those Paralympians with coordination moderately affected on one side, highly affected in the lower trunk and legs, those with short stature or the absence of limbs. She won silver medals in the 50-meter freestyle (32.90 seconds), mixed 200 freestyle relay (2 minutes, 18.99 seconds), 200 individual medley (3:02.50), mixed 200 medley relay (2:31.01), and 100 backstroke (1:20.34). She set American records in the 50 free, mixed 200 free relay, and the mixed 200 medley relay.



She placed seventh in the 50 butterfly (38.79) and was fourth in the S7 classification of the 100 freestyle (1:11.32).



“I’m always impressed with her performances at competition,” said Mason Heibel, WCAP swim coach and Marks’ husband. “This one felt very special to me for a couple of reasons. It was the first time I was able to watch her compete at the Games in person, and as her coach, it was incredibly special watching her have such great success after such a turbulent “quad.”



Marks’ five medals helped the United States place third in the overall medal count with 105 medals. China won 54 medals in swimming and the overall medal count with 220.



“They did amazing,” Marks said of her Chinese counterparts. “They have some incredible athletes, and they are fun to race with.”



Marks, who won three medals in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo and two medals in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, now has 10 medals. She enlisted in the U.S. Army as a combat medic in 2008, was injured in Iraq in 2010, and rehabilitated in the pool. She was found fit for duty in 2012 and accepted into WCAP.



“WCAP has been a huge help in my healing journey,” Marks said. “They have provided support and confidence when we have faced uncertain circumstances.”



One of those who has helped her in her journey has been Lt. Col. Jason Barber, WCAP athletic trainer and swim coach.



“He’s been very important,” Marks said. “He has helped me a lot in many different stages of athletic development. He has helped me to re-establish a foundation after injuries, pivot focus when we had to adjust our lineup and helped me to advocate for my own career.”



Heibel echoes that sentiment.



“WCAP and their support has been an integral part of our success at the Paris Paralympic Games,” Heibel said. “I’m truly thankful for WCAP’s support. There are some incredible people working behind the scenes to put Soldier-Athletes in the best possible position for success, and it was also great having those people in attendance cheering and supporting Sgt. 1st Class Marks.”



It’s an attitude of gratitude, along with an incredible work ethic, that allows Marks to achieve the highest levels of her sport while serving her nation, Heibel said.



“Being an athlete in any capacity takes a lot of hard work and support,” Heibel said. “To do it as a Soldier and understanding truly what that means affords Sgt. 1st Class Marks a great perspective and gratitude to get to do something she loves for an organization she loves representing a country she loves – how could you not be grateful? That affords her perspective and clarity in goal setting and motivation for success.



“I just want to give my heartfelt thanks to everyone at WCAP who supported her decision to bring me on as her coach. It’s been wonderful having WCAP’s support in ensuring this spectacular Soldier-Athlete has what she needs to succeed in representing WCAP and the U.S. Army.”

