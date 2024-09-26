Air Force releases findings on 2023 Kunsan Air Base F-16C mishap

Pacific Air Forces released the results of its investigation into an F-16C aircraft mishap that occurred near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on Dec. 11, 2023.

오산 공군기지, 대한민국 – 태평양 공군은 2023년 12월 11일 대한민국 군산 공군기지 인근에서 발생한 F-16C 항공기 사고에 대한 조사의 결과를 발표했다.



On Dec. 11, 2023, at 8:42 a.m. local Korea Standard Time, an F-16C assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan AB, ROK, crashed due to loss of primary flight and navigation instruments during adverse weather conditions.

2023년 12월 11일 오전 8시 42분(한국 표준시), 대한민국 군산 공군기지 제8전투비행단 소속 F-16C 항공기가 악천후 속에서 주 비행 및 항법 장비의 손실로 인해 추락했다.



The Accident Investigation Board President found, by a preponderance of the evidence, the cause of the mishap was the aircraft experiencing an embedded GPS inertial navigation system failure, resulting in the loss of primary flight and navigation instruments, amid weather conditions which required a reliance on flight instruments to maintain aircraft control. The board president also identified the pilot’s subsequent reliance on the standby attitude indicator, which displayed readings contradicting other instruments, leading to spatial disorientation, as substantially contributing to the mishap.

사고조사위원회(AIB) 위원장은 사고의 주요 원인이 항공기 내장형 GPS 관성항법장치의 고장으로 인해 주 비행 및 항법 장비가 손실된 것으로, 악천후 속에서는 항공기 제어를 유지하기 위해 비행 장비에 의존해야 하는 상황이었다고 밝혔다. 또한, 조종사가 비상자세지시기(standby attitude indicator)에 의존했으나, 이 장비가 다른 계기와 상반되는 정보를 제공하면서 공간적 방향 감각 상실(Spatial Disorientation)이 사고에 크게 기여했다고 덧붙였다.



The board noted the absence of the GPS inertial navigation system failure in midst of the weather conditions may have prevented this mishap. The total destruction of the F-16 significantly limited the Accident Investigation Board’s ability to analyze physical evidence and determine the cause of the system failure.

위원회는 GPS 관성항법장치의 고장이 없었더라면 이 사고를 예방할 수 있었을 것이라고 지적했다. F-16 항공기의 완전 파괴로 인해 사고조사위원회는 물리적 증거를 분석하고 시스템 고장의 원인을 규명하는 데 한계가 있었다.



Approximately 13 minutes after takeoff, while flying through dense cloud coverage, the aircraft’s primary flight and navigation instruments failed, resulting in horizon, or attitude, information being limited to the standby attitude indicator, which had been experiencing pitch and bank errors.

이륙 후 약 13분 만에 짙은 구름을 통과하는 동안 항공기의 주 비행 및 항법 장비가 고장 나면서, 자세 정보가 오류를 겪고 있던 비상자세지시기에만 의존해야 하는 상황이 발생했다.



Without a reliable horizon indicator, the pilot experienced disorientation but continued to fly with navigation and altitude information provided by a wingman, attempting to find cloud-free sky at a lower altitude. However, mismatch in data between the standby indicator, still experiencing errors, and the wingman’s cues resulted in further spatial disorientation at an increasingly low altitude and the pilot made the decision to eject.



신뢰할 수 있는 자세 지시기가 없는 상황에서 조종사는 방향 감각 상실을 겪었으나, 윙맨(편대)의 항법 및 고도 정보를 받아 계속 비행하며 구름이 없는 하늘을 찾기 위해 고도를 낮추는 시도를 했다. 그러나 여전히 오류를 겪고 있는 비상자세지시기와 윙맨의 정보 사이에 불일치가 발생하여 점점 더 낮은 고도에서 공간적 방향 감각 상실이 심화되었고, 조종사는 탈출을 결정했다.



The ejection was successfully accomplished at 1,730 feet mean sea level and the aircraft impacted the Yellow Sea.

조종사는 해발 1,730피트에서 성공적으로 탈출하였으며, 항공기는 황해에 추락했다.



The incident did not result in any serious injuries or fatalities, but it did result in the total loss of the aircraft.

이 사고로 인해 심각한 부상이나 사망자는 발생하지 않았으나 항공기는 전소되었다.



In accordance with Air Force Instruction 51-503, Aerospace and Ground Accident Investigations, the accident investigation board conducted a legal investigation to inquire into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, prepared a publicly-releasable report, and obtained and preserved all available evidence for use in litigation, claims, disciplinary action and adverse administrative action.

공군 지침서 51-503, 항공 및 지상 사고 조사에 따라, 사고조사위원회는 사고와 관련된 모든 사실과 상황을 조사하고, 공개 가능한 보고서를 작성하였으며, 소송, 청구, 징계 또는 행정 조치에 사용할 수 있도록 가능한 모든 증거를 확보했다.



A copy of the full report may be viewed here.

전체 보고서는 이곳에서 확인할 수 있다.



U.S. Pacific Air Forces also conducted a thorough safety investigation to ensure any lessons learned from this mishap were immediately implemented to prevent future incidents. Air Combat Command implemented increased, continuous training for pilots to recognize and correct flight instrument system issues during emergency scenarios, emphasizing the importance of understanding these systems and their limitations across the F-16 fleet. Additionally, the Air Force is working to limit the impacts of temporary power fluctuations on flight instrument systems in the F-16.

태평양 공군은 이 사고에서 얻은 교훈을 즉시 반영하여 향후 사고를 예방하기 위한 철저한 안전 조사를 실시했다. 공중전투사령부는 비상 상황에서 비행 장비 시스템 문제를 인식하고 교정할 수 있는 파일럿 훈련을 강화하고, F-16 전투기 전반에 걸쳐 이러한 시스템의 이해와 한계를 강조했다. 또한 공군은 F-16 비행 장비 시스템에 일시적인 전원 변동이 미치는 영향을 최소화하기 위해 노력하고 있다.



Seventh Air Force senior leaders continue to prioritize the safe operation and readiness of all U.S. Air Force F-16s on the Korean peninsula with rigorous safety and inspection standards.

제7공군 고위 지도부는 한반도 내 미 공군 F-16 전투기의 안전한 운항과 준비태세를 유지하기 위해 철저한 안전 및 점검 기준을 우선시하고 있다.



The investigation for one other F-16 incident in January 2024 is still being conducted and its results will be published as soon as they are available for public release. Preliminary findings from the January incident do not indicate it was related to the previous two events.

2024년 1월에 발생한 또 다른 F-16 사고에 대한 조사는 현재 진행 중이며, 결과는 공개 가능한 즉시 발표될 예정이다. 1월 사고의 초기 조사 결과는 이전 두 사고와 관련이 없음을 나타낸다.



Seventh AF remains prepared, if called upon, to fight tonight and provide airpower to deter aggression and maintain the Armistice, defend the Republic of Korea, and defeat any attack against the ROK-U.S. Alliance.

제7공군은 유사시 공중 전력을 제공하고, 대한민국을 방어하며, 한미 동맹에 대한 공격을 격퇴할 준비가 되어 있다.

