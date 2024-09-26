Eielson EOD holds joint training with Fairbanks TSA

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – The 354th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight conducted a training with Transportation Security Administration personnel at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Sept. 20.

EOD partnered with local TSA transportation security specialists for explosives (TSSEs) to conduct demonstrations on a range of explosives, including semtex, C-4, dynamite, and TNT.

“The goal of this demonstration was to provide multiple examples of commonly used explosives and establish a baseline understanding of explosive properties and effects,” U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Adam Ray, 354th CES EOD logistics section chief. “The demonstration showed the differences in explosive types, as well as destructive power, even in extremely small quantities.”

This training is beneficial to TSSE’s and TSA agents in general because it gives them a better understanding of potential threats to keep travelers safe.

“This is truly important for us as it helps us to know what we are looking for and to be able to stop it, so we can save hundreds of lives,” said Benita Hair, TSA Fairbanks transportation security manager.

EOD personnel also learn from TSA’s agents while simultaneously promoting cohesion between all involved.

“Providing these events and speaking with the agents helps us understand the TSA agents’ experiences, perspectives, and some of their processes,” said Ray. “Training like this helps strengthen airport screening security and streamline communication between TSA, TSSEs and EOD if an explosive related incident requires an EOD response.”

This collaboration builds on a history of training efforts between the two groups.

“EOD has come to the Fairbanks airport before for training,” said Hair. “We pretty much do a lot of active shooter drills and have practiced bomb threats before. EOD brought the robot, which was neat to be able to see the capabilities and support of that.”

Given the success of previous trainings, both agencies are committed to continuing and expanding these collaborative efforts.

“Our current goal is to conduct a few of these demonstrations every year,” said Ray.

This joint training marks another step in strengthening and enhancing capabilities across government agencies.

