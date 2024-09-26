Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on FFR (N9)

The Fleet & Family Readiness (FFR) program was established to provide support services to sustain and enhance the Quality of Life (QOL) for our military members and their families. From recreation, fitness, childcare, family housing, barracks, wounded warrior support and financial counseling, FFR offers resources for deployment preparation, relocation, and civilian life transitioning.



The FFR Program (N9) is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N codes have sub codes that oversee specific programs. The N code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Jordan Garrett is the FFR regional program director for Commander, Navy Region Hawaii.



The FFR program administration office is located in Building 150, Room 105 on the installation of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).



CNRH’s FFR team has about 60 employees including analysts and regional program directors for each subordinate department.



The FFR program consists of sub codes or subordinate departments that include N91 - Family Readiness, N93 – Housing, N94 – Support Services and N95 – Wounded Warrior under CNRH. FFR also works jointly with JBPHH supporting JB2/N92 which is the Fleet Readiness-Morale, Welfare and Recreation; and galley.



“These programs are sustained by over 1300 employees at JBPHH and PMRF and support readiness by addressing personal and family needs,” said Garrett. “Hawaii life is sometimes difficult for service members and families to adapt to but the key goal of the N9 organization is to offer resources to assist with transition and to work toward sustaining the best quality of life.”



FFR offers a variety of support programs that help service members continue to be more focused and mission-ready and offers resources to highlight Navy partnership and collaboration.



“We operate in high tempo and high visibility environment that impacts the core of many persons,” added Garrett. “It is our duty to ensure we continue to strive to be the best and work toward improving QOL and quality of service.”



For more information about the FFR program, visit www.greatlifehawaii.com.

