NAVFAC Washington's Paving Project: A Model of Efficiency and Teamwork

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has successfully completed a major paving project at the Washington Navy Yard (WNY) ahead of schedule and without additional costs. The project covered approximately 426,000 square feet of the WNY, excluding the area south of O Street, and involved milling, paving and painting operations. The total construction cost was $2,072,594.29.



The construction works were coordinated by Assistant Public Works Officer Lt. j.g. Ethan Lawlor and overseen by Ensign Matthew Satchwell, the construction manager within the Public Works Department Washington.



This comprehensive initiative was part of a broader revitalization effort to provide new and safe roadways for all the supported commands on the WNY, in anticipation of an upcoming Land Exchange Agreement. According to Lawlor and Satchwell, the project significantly improved safety and accessibility on the base by addressing issues such as potholes and uneven sidewalk approaches, while enhanced road striping improved visibility of lines, crosswalks and stop bars.



The early completion of the construction work is attributed to proactive communication and coordination at all levels. Lawlor and Satchwell noted that months before the start date, detailed information about each phase was disseminated, with updates provided promptly.



“We communicated with supported commands' facilities teams, the public works officer engaged with executive officers and the installation commanding officer liaised at the commanding officer level,” Lawlor said. Satchwell and Lawlor held coordination meetings to address specific concerns raised by various commands to incorporate special considerations such as high-profile outdoor events into the planning process.



According to Satchwell, “To ensure financial efficiency, the project was divided into five phases, each undergoing detailed inspection prior to commencement. This proactive approach allowed for early identification and resolution of potential issues, avoiding conflicts and delays in the field.”



Collaboration with Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) security was also crucial during the construction works. NSAW provided extensive support with traffic management, parking arrangements and gate operations. Despite occasional challenges, such as cars parked in roadways, quick reactions from the project's engineering technicians and NSAW security resolved issues promptly to ensure unimpeded progress.



The successful completion of this paving project demonstrates NAVFAC Washington's commitment to enhancing the WNY's infrastructure through strategic planning, clear communication and collaborative efforts. As the naval installation prepares for future developments, this project stands as a testament to efficient large-scale infrastructure improvements.

