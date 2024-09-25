Date Taken: 08.01.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 12:04 Photo ID: 8663078 VIRIN: 240801-N-AE927-7391 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.97 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington's Paving Project: A Model of Efficiency and Teamwork [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.