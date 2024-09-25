Federal Voting Assistance Program in Action

Courtesy Photo | Several Soldiers from the 273rd Transportation Detachment of the United States Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Several Soldiers from the 273rd Transportation Detachment of the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, currently deployed to Iraq, recently requested absentee voting through the Federal Voting Assistance Program. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Several Soldiers from the 273rd Transportation Detachment of the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, currently deployed to Iraq, recently requested absentee voting through the Federal Voting Assistance Program.



"I completed the voter registration application and requested the ballot. The process was straightforward," said Sergeant Eduardo Maldonado, who will exercise his right to vote for the first time this year.



For the soldier who is a native of the town of Corozal, voting is very important.



"I got my electoral card when I was in high school. We must participate in the process of choosing government leaders. Even though I am thousands of miles away from Puerto Rico, I feel excited to be part of this process because I am doing my part to strengthen the electoral system and have a better future on our island," added Maldonado.



Meanwhile, Sergeant Waldemar Soto Cisco reflected on the meaning of being able to vote absentee.



"Even when we are far away, the Army provides you with the resources so that you can vote. Being able to vote allows you to make decisions that may affect your family and children later. If you want the best for your island, it is important to exercise your vote," said Soto Cisco.



The program, whose goal is to ensure that troops are aware of their right to vote, allows military service members and eligible personnel to request their ballots by mail or online by the different voter registration laws in each state and territory.



According to the State Election Commission of Puerto Rico, absentee voting had to be requested by voters on or before forty-five days before the voting day. Elections day in Puerto Rico this year is 5 November.



Sergeant John Fradera oversees administering the voting assistance program in the 273rd Transportation Unit.



"My role is to provide the necessary information to facilitate the voting process for soldiers during their mobilization. I explain the process to them and assist them to exercise their right. Every vote counts," Fradera said.



The Soldiers assigned to the 273rd transportation detachment mobilized a few months ago to provide logistical support to various Department of Defense units in the Middle East. Since 2001, thousands of soldiers from the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rico National Guard have been mobilized worldwide to support the needs of the nation.