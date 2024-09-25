Federal Voting Assistance Program in Action

Several Soldiers from the 273rd Transportation Detachment of the United States Army Reserve in Puerto Rico, currently deployed to Iraq, recently requested absentee voting through the Federal Voting Assistance Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 11:57
|Photo ID:
|8663075
|VIRIN:
|240921-A-cc868-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|433.55 KB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
