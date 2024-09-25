Fort Bliss Intrepid Spirit Center Opens to Heal the Invisible Wounds of War: Completing the Defense Intrepid Network for TBI and Brain Health

Courtesy Photo | From left to right: Cmdr. Christine Brady, Director of ISC Fort Belvoir; Mr....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left to right: Cmdr. Christine Brady, Director of ISC Fort Belvoir; Mr. Terry James, Director of ISC Fort Campbell; Dr. Scot Engel, Director of ISC Fort Cavazos; Lt. Col. Shannon Ford, Director of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence and DIN; Dr. Sean Sebesta, Director of ISC Fort Bliss; Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Forde, Director of ISC Camp Lejeune; Cmdr. Selena Bobula, Director of ISC Fort Carson; Dr. Rachel Satter, Director of ISC Joint Base Lewis-McChord; and Lt. Col. Cade Reedy, Director of ISC Eglin Air Force Base at the opening ceremony for ISC Fort Bliss. The Fort Bliss ISC is designed to diagnose and treat TBI, post-traumatic stress, and other brain health conditions affecting active-duty service members in the region. (DOD photo by Elizabeth Kim) see less | View Image Page

EL PASO, Texas (Sept. 18, 2024) – The Defense Intrepid Network for Traumatic Brain Injury and Brain Health (DIN) has officially opened the newly constructed Intrepid Spirit Center (ISC) at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in Fort Bliss. This 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility was funded by the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) at a cost of $14 million and was completed in 18 months. This facility marks the 10th and final ISC to be built by IFHF.



The Fort Bliss ISC is designed to diagnose and treat TBI, post-traumatic stress, and other brain health conditions affecting active-duty service members in the region. Equipped with cutting-edge technology to include immersive virtual reality equipment used for motion and balance assessments and computer-based brain-training pods, the center represents a significant advancement in brain health care.



“Opening the 10th ISC reflects the commitment of many individuals to providing and enhancing access to TBI care and research. This ‘invisible wound’ is becoming more visible as sequelae of brain injuries continue to impact our patients’ lives,” said NICoE Director, Lt. Col. Shannon Ford.



“The Fort Bliss ISC will bring the interdisciplinary care model to the service members and their families in El Paso and the surrounding communities under one roof. We are especially grateful for the commitment of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, who have led this undertaking since before the opening of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence in 2010.”



At the heart of each ISC within the DIN is a holistic, interdisciplinary approach to care, bringing together traditional medical services, neurological and behavioral health expertise and integrative health practices. This model of care integrates medical rehabilitation, mental health support and innovative therapies to address the complex needs of patients suffering from TBI and brain-related injuries.



The interdisciplinary model, now recognized as transformative in modern medicine, emphasizes collaboration across specialties by treating the whole patient, rather than focusing on isolated symptoms. This approach enhances care accuracy and effectiveness while improving overall healthcare quality - with the majority of service members able to return to active duty following treatment completion.



The Fort Bliss ISC offers a comprehensive range of services, including behavioral health support (psychology, social work), medical care (neuropsychology, primary care), rehabilitation (occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech language pathology), integrative health services (creative arts therapy, culinary therapy), and clinical support (biofeedback, case management, vision therapy).



These services are delivered by teams working closely together to develop personalized care plans that address not only the physical but also the emotional, social and psychological needs of each patient.

With the opening of the Fort Bliss ISC, William Beaumont Army Medical Center is now fully equipped to serve service members and operational forces.