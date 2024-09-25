Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Bliss Intrepid Spirit Center Opens to Heal the Invisible Wounds of War: Completing the Defense Intrepid Network for TBI and Brain Health

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    From left to right: Cmdr. Christine Brady, Director of ISC Fort Belvoir; Mr. Terry
    James, Director of ISC Fort Campbell; Dr. Scot Engel, Director of ISC Fort
    Cavazos; Lt. Col. Shannon Ford, Director of the National Intrepid Center of
    Excellence and DIN; Dr. Sean Sebesta, Director of ISC Fort Bliss; Lt. Cmdr.
    Jessica Forde, Director of ISC Camp Lejeune; Cmdr. Selena Bobula, Director of
    ISC Fort Carson; Dr. Rachel Satter, Director of ISC Joint Base Lewis-McChord;
    and Lt. Col. Cade Reedy, Director of ISC Eglin Air Force Base at the opening
    ceremony for ISC Fort Bliss. The Fort Bliss ISC is designed to diagnose and treat
    TBI, post-traumatic stress, and other brain health conditions affecting active-duty
    service members in the region. (DOD photo by Elizabeth Kim)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 11:54
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
