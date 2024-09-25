Fort Bliss Intrepid Spirit Center Opens to Heal the Invisible Wounds of War: Completing the Defense Intrepid Network for TBI and Brain Health

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right: Cmdr. Christine Brady, Director of ISC Fort Belvoir; Mr. Terry

James, Director of ISC Fort Campbell; Dr. Scot Engel, Director of ISC Fort

Cavazos; Lt. Col. Shannon Ford, Director of the National Intrepid Center of

Excellence and DIN; Dr. Sean Sebesta, Director of ISC Fort Bliss; Lt. Cmdr.

Jessica Forde, Director of ISC Camp Lejeune; Cmdr. Selena Bobula, Director of

ISC Fort Carson; Dr. Rachel Satter, Director of ISC Joint Base Lewis-McChord;

and Lt. Col. Cade Reedy, Director of ISC Eglin Air Force Base at the opening

ceremony for ISC Fort Bliss. The Fort Bliss ISC is designed to diagnose and treat

TBI, post-traumatic stress, and other brain health conditions affecting active-duty

service members in the region. (DOD photo by Elizabeth Kim)