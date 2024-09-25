From left to right: Cmdr. Christine Brady, Director of ISC Fort Belvoir; Mr. Terry
James, Director of ISC Fort Campbell; Dr. Scot Engel, Director of ISC Fort
Cavazos; Lt. Col. Shannon Ford, Director of the National Intrepid Center of
Excellence and DIN; Dr. Sean Sebesta, Director of ISC Fort Bliss; Lt. Cmdr.
Jessica Forde, Director of ISC Camp Lejeune; Cmdr. Selena Bobula, Director of
ISC Fort Carson; Dr. Rachel Satter, Director of ISC Joint Base Lewis-McChord;
and Lt. Col. Cade Reedy, Director of ISC Eglin Air Force Base at the opening
ceremony for ISC Fort Bliss. The Fort Bliss ISC is designed to diagnose and treat
TBI, post-traumatic stress, and other brain health conditions affecting active-duty
service members in the region. (DOD photo by Elizabeth Kim)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 11:54
|Photo ID:
|8663058
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-EC642-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Bliss Intrepid Spirit Center Opens to Heal the Invisible Wounds of War: Completing the Defense Intrepid Network for TBI and Brain Health, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
