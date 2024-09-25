688th Cyberspace Wing Team wins First Place in Haystack Cybersecurity Competition, Sets New Record

Photo By Kyle Burns | Shannon Tamayo (left), James Gore (center left), Staff Sgt. Zackary Ingram (center...... read more read more Photo By Kyle Burns | Shannon Tamayo (left), James Gore (center left), Staff Sgt. Zackary Ingram (center right), and Tech Sgt. Cameron Davis (right) pose for a team photo after winning the 2024 Haystack Cybersecurity Competition. The 33d Cyberspace Operations Squadron (AFIN SOC) team, part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, secured the top spot in the 2024 Haystack Cybersecurity Competition with a score of 405 points, but has also made history by finishing faster than any team that has ever competed in a World Wide Technology (WWT) Capture the Flag (CTF) event. see less | View Image Page

LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS - The 33d Cyberspace Operations Squadron (AFIN SOC) team, part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, has secured the top spot in the latest Haystack Cybersecurity Competition with a score of 405 points but has also made history by finishing faster than any team that has ever competed in a World Wide Technology (WWT) Capture the Flag (CTF) event. This achievement underscores their unparalleled skill and speed in the highly competitive field of cybersecurity.



“We formed the team about a week before the event, and as a Security Operations Center (SOC), this is what I’d consider to be our bread and butter,” said Tech Sgt. Cameron Davis, 33d Cyberspace Operations Squadron, 688th Cyberspace Wing. “Incident response, having strange queries or strange results, and working through large amounts of data; these are things that we are very used to working with.”



The competition, which saw participation from 19 teams, challenged contestants in various aspects of cybersecurity, including password cracking, network exploitation, and threat hunting. The AFIN SOC team demonstrated proficiency across these domains, ultimately finishing in 1st place.

“We are on a no-fail mission to keep the Air Force Information Network (AFIN) resilient and ready for warfighting, and we know the importance of readying our airmen amidst the ongoing Great Power Competition,” said Col. Joshua Rockhill, Commander of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, 16th Air Force. “Events like this not only keep us engaged in the cyber community, but also demonstrate how our teams work together to tackle challenges across the cyber domain.”



Team AFIN SOC's victory was not only marked by their high score but also by their unprecedented speed, earning them the distinction of being the "First to Finish" among the teams. Their completion time set a new record, making them the fastest team ever to finish a WWT CTF event, further highlighting their efficiency and expertise in tackling complex cybersecurity challenges.



"The AFIN SOC completed the CTF at an unprecedented pace, surpassing teams from global finance, telecommunications, and academic sectors. Since WWT began hosting CTFs in 2021, no team has tackled a Blue-focused challenge faster than AFIN SOC. This remarkable achievement highlights their exceptional training and collaboration,” said Leah Salzman, Product Manager, Cyber Range at World Wide Technology.



The competition's scoreboard reflects the fierce battle among the top teams, with the top five finishing within just ten points of each other. AFIN SOC's consistent performance and strategic approach set them apart in this tightly contested event.



This win is a testament to 688th Cyberspace Wing’s commitment to readying airmen through knowledge and practical skills, and demonstrating expertise cybersecurity, making them a formidable force in the industry. Their success in the Haystack Cybersecurity Competition not only reinforces their position as leaders in the field but also sets a new benchmark for future competitions.





About 688th Cyberspace Wing

The 688th Cyberspace Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is aligned under Sixteenth Air Force (Air Forces Cyber), Air Combat Command. The wing is the Air Force's premier cyberspace warfighting organization dedicated to delivering actionable intelligence and tactics, techniques, and procedures, deployable warfighter communications, engineering and installation capabilities, defensive cyber operations, and network security operations across the Air Force Information Network enterprise.



About the Haystack Cybersecurity Competition

The Haystack Cybersecurity Competition is a premier event that brings together top talent from across the globe to compete in a series of challenges designed to test and refine participants' cybersecurity skills. The competition is known for its rigorous challenges and serves as a proving ground for both emerging and established cybersecurity professionals.



About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider that combines the power of strategy, execution, and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.



