    688CW team sets new cyber record

    LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Kyle Burns 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Shannon Tamayo (left), James Gore (center left), Staff Sgt. Zackary Ingram (center right), and Tech Sgt. Cameron Davis (right) pose for a team photo after winning the 2024 Haystack Cybersecurity Competition. The 33d Cyberspace Operations Squadron (AFIN SOC) team, part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing, secured the top spot in the 2024 Haystack Cybersecurity Competition with a score of 405 points, but has also made history by finishing faster than any team that has ever competed in a World Wide Technology (WWT) Capture the Flag (CTF) event.

    688th Cyberspace Wing Team wins First Place in Haystack Cybersecurity Competition, Sets New Record

