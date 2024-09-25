FSRS new equipment fielding, training at Army’s newest, most modern APS site

Photo By Cameron Porter | A representative from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command trains Polish...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | A representative from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command trains Polish service members on the fire suppression refill system at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite. The FSRS is one of the reasons the Powidz APS-2 worksite is the most modern APS worksite in the world. The Powidz APS-2 worksite is currently the only APS worksite in the Army with this capability. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

POWIDZ, Poland – The Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite is the newest APS site in the world. And it’s also the most modern. One thing that makes it the most modern is its fire suppression refill system.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite is currently the only APS worksite in the Army with this capability. Recently, new equipment fielding and training was conducted on the system as part of Army Field Support Battalion Poland’s workforce training program. AFSBn-Poland has mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite, and the battalion coordinated and oversaw the fire suppression refill system training there.



Sixteen Polish service members, two contractors and one translator took part in the training at the APS-2 worksite Sept. 17-20. Representatives from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command were the primary training facilitators.



“The fire suppression refill system, also referred to as FSRS, offers a brand-new capability to APS,” said Capt. James Bath, the operations officer for AFSBn-Poland, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. “FSRS offers the ability to conduct onsite fire suppression refills without requiring reach back support from the United States.”



According to Bath, the new equipment fielding and training for the FSRS at the Powidz APS-2 worksite went flawlessly, even with competing priorities happening simultaneously.



“The training was held, in part, during AFSBn-Poland’s official colors uncasing ceremony, which was attended by numerous Polish and U.S. leaders, both military and civilian, to include the U.S. Ambassador to Poland and the Polish Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense,” Bath said. “The FSRS training was flawlessly executed during the AFSBn-Poland uncasing ceremony, one of our busiest weeks at APS-2 Powidz, thus far.



As an added plus to conducting the training at the same time as the ceremony “American and Polish distinguished visitors and general officers were able to observe the FSRS equipment and the training as part of their introduction to APS-2 Powidz’ capabilities,” said Bath.



The FSRS is a mobile trailer system which allows users to safely refill fire suppression systems for vehicles and other equipment in forward areas and field environments. FSRS provides for safe refilling of fire suppression bottles, helping reduce the risk of fire or explosions.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite is now the home of an entire modernized armored brigade combat team’s worth of APS-2 tactical vehicles and equipment sets, managed and maintained at ready-to-issue standards by the 405th AFSB’s AFSBn-Poland.



The Powidz APS-2 worksite demonstrates the U.S. and NATO’s commitment to maintaining rapid deployment capabilities, playing a crucial role in deterrence through enduring agreements and strategic investments. In addition, it alleviates many of the deployment requirements typically associated with deploying major combat units to Europe from the U.S. It is estimated that APS-2 worksites in Europe, like Powidz, can help reduce deployment timelines for an armored brigade combat team from 60 days to as little as a week or two.



The Powidz worksite bolsters defense capabilities and strengthens deterrence efforts while demonstrating the U.S.’s continued commitment to its European allies and partners. Ultimately, the Powidz APS-2 worksite helps to solidify an important partnership between the U.S., NATO, and Poland, highlighting a commitment to the collective defense and security of Europe.



The 405th AFSB’s prepositioned stocks program and it’s six APS-2 worksites enhances U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s readiness and capability to support the warfighter while simultaneously promoting stability and security in the region. By providing turn-key power projection APS-2 packages ready to employ at a moment’s notice, the APS-2 program is a key component of U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s power projection and warfighter readiness missions.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.