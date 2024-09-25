Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Departs Guam

    GUAM

    09.26.2024

    Story by Lt. Caitlyn Strader 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    APRA HARBOR, Guam – Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) departed Guam following a scheduled visit to bring on stores and equipment, Sept. 26, 2024.

    During the brief visit to Guam, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), was able to onload more than 700 pallets of parts, food and mail.

    “Guam is a critical logistics hub, and the amount of supplies that the team here was able to process and deliver to us was proof of that,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, CSG 9. “On behalf of the strike group, thank you to Naval Base Guam and the people of Guam who made this visit such a success. Your work allows us to get back to sea to help maintain deterrence and stability in the region.”

    While in port, Sailors also had the opportunity to go ashore and take advantage of base amenities.

    Carrier Strike Group 9 departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific, Jan. 11, 2024 in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    CSG 9 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. The strike group is comprised of CSG 9 staff, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23 staff, Theodore Roosevelt (CVN) 71, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, and DESRON 23 ships; the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Russell (DDG 59) and USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118).

    For more information about Carrier Strike Group 9 and USS Theodore Roosevelt, please visit:
    Website: https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ccsg9/
    DVIDS: www.dvidshub.net/unit/USSTR-CVN71
    Facebook: www.facebook.com/usstheodoreroosevelt
    Instagram: www.instagram.com/usstheodoreroosevelt

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 05:27
    Story ID: 481813
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Departs Guam, by LT Caitlyn Strader, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    7th Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    PACFLT
    CSG-9
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download