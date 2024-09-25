MILITARY STAR Offers Lowest APR Among Unsecured Retail Credit Cards

Courtesy Photo | Bankrate’s annual retail cards survey lists MILITARY STAR’s APR as the lowest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bankrate’s annual retail cards survey lists MILITARY STAR’s APR as the lowest among all unsecured store cards. The MILITARY STAR card’s low rate and fair, flexible terms are force multipliers for the military community. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The MILITARY STAR® card has the lowest APR among all unsecured retail cards, according to Bankrate’s annual Retail Cards Study. With an APR of 14.99%, MILITARY STAR is significantly lower than the industry average of 30.45%. The low rate is available to all cardmembers, regardless of credit score.



“The MILITARY STAR card is a Quality-of-Life multiplier and continues to offer service members and military families the best terms, including a low APR and no annual or late fees,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, senior enlisted advisor for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. “MILITARY STAR is the one card service members and their families can rely on to strengthen financial health and readiness.”



Cardmembers enjoy everyday benefits including:



5 cents off per gallon at Exchange gas stations.

10% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

Free standard shipping at ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com.

10% discount on all first-day purchases.

Earning points on purchases and automatically receiving a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points.

A $1,000 interest-free Military Clothing line of credit and deployment benefits for eligible cardmembers.

In 2023, the card delivered $439 million in savings to military families. Additionally, 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities, totaling $3.7 billion over the last decade. The card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



The MILITARY STAR card is rolling out a new look with EMV chip technology, tap-to-pay and mobile wallet options and wider acceptance at on-installation merchants.



For more information and to apply for a card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 52nd-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.7 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



