Army Finance, Comptroller community launches podcast

Photo By Mark Orders-Woempner | A graphic shows the latest U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Podcast is online Sept....... read more read more Photo By Mark Orders-Woempner | A graphic shows the latest U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Podcast is online Sept. 24, 2024. The FC Podcast aims to educate and inform members of the Army FC community across all three components. (U.S. Army graphic by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller community launched a new podcast recently aimed at keeping FC professionals across the Army informed and engaged.



The first two episodes of “At Your Service” were made available through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS, Sept. 24, and they can be found wherever listeners get their podcasts.



“This is a really great way to reach our Finance and Comptroller community around the globe, wherever they are,” said Col. Rob Le’iato, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant. “They can tune in when they have the chance and stay up to date on what’s happening with Army financial management.”



Episodes 1 and 2 are abridged versions of the Finance and Comptroller Profession Series and feature Army G-Invoicing and finance Soldier career progression.



Future episodes will add to the FCPS with breaking news, leader insights, personality features and more from the Army’s active component as well as the Army Reserve and National Guard.



“It’s really about bridging communication gaps across the full spectrum of Army financial management to ensure we provide the right resourcing and funding to where our Army leaders and, ultimately, our Soldiers in the field need it to do their jobs,” said Col. Kevin D. Pierce, U.S. Army Financial Management Command chief of staff.



“The communications teams here at USAFMCOM, the schoolhouse, and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller are truly dedicated to telling the stories of our FC Soldiers and Department of the Army civilian employees in a way that brings everyone together,” Pierce added.



To listen to “At Your Service” go to https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/633/at-your-service or search for the podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.



-----------------------



OASA (FM&C) is the principal adviser to the Senior Army leadership on all matters related to financial management and comptrollership. The ASA (FM&C) is responsible for resourcing America's Army through sound financial management and comptrollership, from budget formulation to auditable financial statements.



USAFMCOM delivers precision enterprise-wide financial operations to integrate, synchronize and sustain the battlefield through the Joint Strategic Support Area and directly supports the OASA (FM&C) in their role as the principal advisor on all matters related to financial management and comptrollership.



The U.S. Army FCS trains, educates and develops FC warriors and provides doctrine, organization, training, materiel, leadership and education, personnel, facilities, and policy analysis solutions to enable the Army to win in multidomain operations.