A graphic shows the latest U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller Podcast is online Sept. 24, 2024. The FC Podcast aims to educate and inform members of the Army FC community across all three components. (U.S. Army graphic by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8661185
|VIRIN:
|240924-A-IM476-1001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|555.13 KB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FC Podcast now online [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Finance, Comptroller community launches podcast
No keywords found.