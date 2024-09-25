DLA Distribution Europe hosts 21st Theater Sustainment Command leadership

Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, tours Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Europe, Sept. 16. Photo by Jessica Oliver see less | View Image Page

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. – Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Europe, leadership hosted Army Maj. Gen. Ronald Ragin, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, for a visit and site tour Sept. 16.



Ragin’s visit began with a brief given by DLA Distribution, Europe leadership, which provided a comprehensive look at the site’s activities in support of the Army.



“Some of these activities expand beyond the scope of the typical distribution mission,” said Neil Flanagan, deputy commander, DLA Distribution, Europe.



One such mission is the A8M, an Army Supply Support Activity that DLA Distribution, Europe, manages for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The support activity is a readiness driver of critical parts for the Army in Europe and this year to date, the activity has completed over 100,000 picks of material valued at over $207 million, with the entire inventory turning over every 110 days on average.



During a tour of the warehouses dedicated to the A8M mission, teams outlined the material and processes involved in the program to provide Ragin a firsthand look at the scale of operations and how it supports the warfighter down range.



Ragin was also given the opportunity to inspect some of the materiel included in DLA Distribution, Europe’s, Army retrograde program. The site manages the program and has processed over 28,000 receipts valued over $29 million this year alone.



“So far in fiscal year 2024, materiel release orders with a value in excess of $18 million have been processed, therefore successfully reutilizing this materiel within theater,” Flanagan said.



Ragin also toured the main Logistics Distribution Center, Europe, in Germersheim, Germany, and gained insight into the extensive transshipments conducted at the center. In addition to the nightly military air transshipments from Ramstein, Germany, the DLA Distribution, Europe, team highlighted the extensive breadth of the transshipments they perform in support of the Army.



“The goal of the visit was to show Major General Ragin how DLA Distribution, Europe, is an integrated logistics partner here in Europe,” Flanagan said. “Traditional distribution is only one part of what we do on a daily basis, and this visit helped connect the dots on how materiel moves in Europe, and the large role DLA Distribution, Europe, plays in that movement.”



DLA Distribution Europe, located in Germersheim, Germany, is DLA Distribution's largest distribution facility on the European continent and a forward deployed Theater Distribution Platform. As an integral part of the Defense Logistics Agency's worldwide network of 24 distribution centers, the organization provides initial surge capability during the transition to war phase, seamless joint theater distribution, and innovative support of DLA and service-managed materiel to all four service component warfighters and government partners throughout Europe, Africa and the Middle East.