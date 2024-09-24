NAVFAC Washington Explores Partnership with Howard Community College

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington is collaborating with Howard Community College (HCC) to enhance the skilled trades education and apprenticeship programs. NAVFAC Washington and HCC representatives met at HCC's Columbia, Maryland campus, August 28. Resources and Assessments Director John Eichstadt and Apprenticeship Program Manager, Oscar Yepes, represented NAVFAC Washington, while the HCC team included Melissa Smith, program trades manager, Director of Apprenticeship and Workforce Innovation, Jeffrey Richmond and Workforce Development Associate Vice President James Rzepkowski.



This partnership represents a significant step in bridging the gap between educational institutions and federal agencies, potentially serving as a model for future workforce development initiatives. It also seeks to align educational resources with NAVFAC Washington's workforce needs. NAVFAC Washington and HCC have identified several trade programs that could benefit from a partnership and established a solid foundation for future growth.



A key highlight of the meeting was HCC's announcement to break ground on a new workforce development, education and trades center on September 30, 2024. This new facility will significantly enhance trades-specific education, hands-on training, and employment support for students.



NAVFAC Washington introduced a new initiative to streamline the application process for potential apprentices through a dedicated group mailbox, NAVFACWASH-ApprenticeshipPgm@us.navy.mil, to collect and evaluate resumes from HCC apprentice applicants and other potential NAVFAC apprenticeship candidates. This system will facilitate application collection and allow for more effective evaluation and selection of qualified candidates for the apprenticeship program.



The HCC staff expressed strong interest and enthusiasm to partner with NAVFAC. They were particularly appreciative of the opportunity to expand beyond local community and corporate partnerships to include federal-level opportunities for their students. This enthusiasm was matched by the NAVFAC representatives, who saw great potential in the collaboration. Both parties anticipate a productive and sustainable outcome that will benefit students, NAVFAC Washington and the broader community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 07:40 Story ID: 481697 Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Explores Partnership with Howard Community College, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.