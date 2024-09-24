Date Taken: 08.28.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 07:40 Photo ID: 8660708 VIRIN: 240828-N-AE927-5695 Resolution: 1819x1554 Size: 671.41 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington Explores Partnership with Howard Community College, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.