Forging Partnerships: U.S. and Thai Forces Collaborate on Stryker Readiness

CHON BURI, Thailand —The partnership between the 1st Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute, Washington National Guard and the 112th Stryker Regiment, Royal Thai Army, grew a little stronger during a recent Stryker Maintenance Exchange in Chon Buri, Thailand, Sept. 7 – 19, 2024. This initiative is part of the State Partnership Program, which aims to enhance military capabilities and foster collaboration between the two forces.



Since the Royal Thai Army fielded the Stryker combat vehicles, the 205th Regiment launched the Stryker Leader Course in Thailand. The course focuses on operational effectiveness and tactical maneuvers. As the course progresses, the emphasis is increasingly shifting to maintenance and logistics, which are critical components for maintaining unit readiness.



"Operational training is important but having a solid maintenance unit is equally vital for Stryker operators," said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ricky Thomas, the exchange team lead. "We’re working with their leadership and maintenance managers to identify ways to streamline operations. They currently lack some basic repair tools, and we are looking at ways to speed up parts acquisition and provide relevant training for fiscal year 2025."



Training sessions have uncovered gaps in maintenance protocols and logistics, prompting discussions between Washington National Guard and Royal Thai Army leaders. The collaboration seeks to establish best practices in vehicle upkeep and supply chain management to improve overall efficiency.



The Washington National Guard is closely working with Thai soldiers, delivering hands-on equipment maintenance and inventory management training.



"Our goal is to provide the tools, training, and knowledge necessary for the NCOs and officer corps of the Royal Thai Army at the 112th Stryker Regiment and their support battalion," said 1st Sgt. Jacob Harrington, chief instructor for the 1st Battalion, 205th Regimental Training Institute. "If they require specific training, we can tailor our approach. Ultimately, it’s about meeting their needs."



As the Stryker Leader Course continues, both nations hope that this partnership will enhance military readiness and strengthen the longstanding relationship between the United States and Thailand.