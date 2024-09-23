Army Corps of Engineers waives fees and invites volunteers to participate in National Public Lands Day, Sept. 28

TULSA. Okla – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will waive day use fees normally charged at boat launch ramps and swimming beaches at its recreation areas nationwide in recognition of National Public Lands Day (NPLD) on Saturday, Sept. 28.



The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters. Other agencies and partners that manage recreation areas located on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to comply with this waiver of day use fees in the areas they manage.



USACE welcomes volunteers to continue the annual tradition of public service by participating in NPLD events.



“Volunteers are essential to the success of the Tulsa District,” said Terri Broomhall, Tulsa District volunteer program manager. “Their hard work and dedication play a crucial role in maintaining our parks and public lands, helping to ensure they meet the high standards we all appreciate.”



Volunteers who participate in one of USACE’s NPLD in-person activities will be issued a fee-free coupon if the volunteer site is participating in the coupon program. Volunteers should check with their local USACE project for more information. The fee-free coupon is valid for one year from the date of issuance and may be used for one day of entrance or day use fees at any participating federal agency’s park, forest or recreation area that charges either of these types of fees.



Thousands of volunteers are expected to support the more than 70 USACE projects participating in this year’s National Public Lands Day, the largest annual volunteer hands-on restoration activity of its kind. Last year 5,231volunteers served 20,093 hours on USACE-managed lands, removing 114,444 pounds of trash, cleaning 639 miles of roadways and shoreline, maintaining 50 miles of trails, planting 10,124 trees and shrubs, and engaging 218 partner organizations.



USACE has been involved with National Public Lands Day since its inception in 1994 and has consistently been one of the event’s largest providers of sites and volunteers.



USACE manages more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states. With 90 percent of these projects located within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, USACE sites provide a wide range of safe and affordable outdoor recreation opportunities close to home.



For more information on National Public Lands Day or to find events near you, visit http://www.publiclandsday.org/ or call your local USACE lake or river project office. For more information on USACE recreation opportunities visit www.CorpsLakes.us.

