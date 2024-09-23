Canton-Based Troop B, 1-108th Cavalry Regiment, Receives Armory Upgrades

Soldiers of the Georgia National Guard’s Canton-based Troop B, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment welcomed members of the Canton community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly renovated armory September 24, 2024. Highlights of the $4 million renovation included upgraded ventilation and air conditioning for the readiness center, which has been used as a community shelter during past emergencies, as well as a new 2,400 square foot multi-purpose training building. This latter addition provides space for computer systems and communications.



Brigadier General Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard was the ceremony’s keynote speaker.



“Today is a momentous occasion as we gather to celebrate the newly renovated armory,” said Fryman. “This represents the culmination of months, if not years, of hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our shared mission. “



Fryman provided a history of National Guard training facilities in Georgia, noting that prior to World War II, there were very few dedicated armories. Construction of dedicated unit armories began in earnest as part of the post-World War II reorganization of the Georgia National Guard. The Canton Armory was one of those armories built to accommodate National Guard units, and their increasing role on the world stage. Fryman noted that 54 of the state’s armories are more than 50 years old while 37 are more than 60 years old.



The Canton Armory is representative of those older armories. Originally constructed in 1959, the armory was rededicated May 2, 1998, in honor of Chief Warrant Officer 4 Leland Andrew Bell, a veteran of World War II and Georgia Guardsman of more than 40 years. Bell enlisted in the Canton unit on December 19, 1947, and was employed full time by the Georgia National Guard from 1948 until his retirement in 1987. He continued to serve the Georgia National Guard and the city of Canton after his retirement and, at the time of the armory rededication, was the Employer Support for Guard and Reserve representative to the Canton unit.



Over the years, Canton has hosted numerous Georgia National Guard units including infantry and armor companies. In September 2007, Canton welcomed Troop B, 1-108th to the community



While the Canton units and their missions have changed over the years, their commitment to Georgia and the Nation has remained steadfast. Canton Guardsmen have responded to assist Georgians in the wake of wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. For more than 25 years, the unit has mobilized in support of federal missions overseas in Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Soldiers of Troop B, along with other Soldiers of the Calhoun-based 1-108th, are presently deployed overseas with the Macon-Based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which is simultaneously supporting missions on two continents.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, Adjutant General of Georgia; Benny Carter of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners; community members and Soldiers of Troop B assembled at the entrance of the armory, where Fryman and Carter cut a ribbon with a ceremonial sword. Following the ribbon cutting, Soldiers provided attendees with a guided tour of the facility.

