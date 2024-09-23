Canton Armory Dedication

Senior leaders of the Georgia National Guard join community members and Soldiers of the Canton-based Troop B, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment for a ribbon cutting ceremony September 24, 2024, dedicating the unit’s newly renovated training facility.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CANTON, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|CANTON, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
Canton-Based Troop B, 1-108th Cavalry Regiment, Receives Armory Upgrades
