    Canton Armory Dedication

    CANTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Video by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Senior leaders of the Georgia National Guard join community members and Soldiers of the Canton-based Troop B, 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment for a ribbon cutting ceremony September 24, 2024, dedicating the unit’s newly renovated training facility.

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 937759
    VIRIN: 240924-A-AQ105-6199
    Filename: DOD_110581825
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CANTON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: CANTON, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: MACON, GEORGIA, US

    Canton-Based Troop B, 1-108th Cavalry Regiment, Receives Armory Upgrades

    Georgia National Guard
    Army
    National Guard
    modernization
    Army facilities
    Armory modernization

