Reed named employee of the month for time-saving permit action

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Sept. 24, 2024) – A junior civil engineer who rapidly researched requirements for a permit action for general construction and storm water management is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Employee of the Month for June 2024.



Stephen Reed, who works in the Engineering and Construction Division’s Civil Site and Survey Section and Geotechnics Branch, quickly provided critical information so the project delivery team could keep a slope remediation project moving forward at Dale Hollow Dam.



“Stephen, the newest and most junior engineer on the team, quickly researched the exact regulation that governed our requirements, located the data viewer noting the disposition of the receiving water, and created a go-by template for storm water pollution prevention plans, saving days of research,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, Nashville District commander. “Stephen’s work ultimately put the project delivery team on a glide path to deliver the required permits in record time.”



Green said his quick thinking and rapid research were an absolute saving grace to construction team mobilization and the overall project timeline.



“And to top it all off, he just passed his professional engineer exam. All that said, Stephen is the humble and quiet rockstar that we truly can count on to make it happen!” Green added.



Reed said he took on the stormwater pollution prevention plan for the Dale Hollow job, something normally performed through a contract, so the team could obtain a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation construction general permit.



“Suffice it to say we did not have the tools or experience in place to handle this task easily. So, I was tasked with finding the requirements and took to the Internet to search for any relevant information I could find to help us prepare this plan,” Reed said.



After finding a template, Reed relied on his previous experience searching city codes, received assistance from TDEC, and talked to his brother Andrew, who is also a civil engineer in town, to get more information to prepare the permit application.



Zach Langel, chief of the Engineering and Construction Division’s Design Branch, supervises Reed and said that he continually is asked to perform tasks of a senior engineer and completes them with the highest quality.



Langel noted that Reed’s assistance with the Dale Hollow Slope Stability Project made it possible for the design package and construction to move forward without delay. In addition, his insight on the permit also allowed for an expedited review to obtain the permit, he explained.



“He takes the extra effort to ensure all details are accounted for and meets the needs of the customer and project,” Langel said.



Reed has rapidly become one of the district’s most competent computer-aided design software users, working through the various software obstacles. He delivered Red River contract plans and specs, published amendments, and coached environmental team members, helping to reduce bid prices.



Reed’s coworkers Frank “Tater” Mills and Jake Pierce nominated him for employee of the month, something Langel said really says a lot about Reed’s efforts.



“Recognition by his peers is the highest praise,” Langel said. “The team realized that Stephen is an asset to the team and continues to think outside the box to complete projects.”



Reed said that in his work he touches various disciplines, and he serves on operations and project planning management delivery teams throughout the lifecycles of many projects. These include operations and maintenance projects and Continuing Authorities Program projects like the Harrington Bank Stabilization Project and Red River Harbor Dredging Project, among others.



As for being named employee of the month, Reed said he couldn’t have achieved it without the mentorship of Langel and Mills, the team lead and subject matter expert for the civil site team.



“I work in a fantastic section full of talented engineers who are always willing to lend a hand or answer questions; as a growing engineer, I really couldn’t ask for a better group of coworkers,” Reed said. “I am honored and humbled to receive this acknowledgement knowing that I couldn’t be here without the mentorship, instruction, and encouragement from my coworkers.”



Reed graduated in May 2019 from the Colorado School of Mines with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. He started working with the Corps of Engineers in April 2023, his first government job. Previously, he worked for three years at a small private civil engineering firm in Colorado.



In making his professional development a priority, Reed passed his professional engineer exam in late July 2024, and received PE licenses for Kentucky and Tennessee in August.



Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Reed credits his supportive family, including his parents Bobby and Louise, brothers Timothy and Andrew, and sister Katie, and his church family, for their loving support and affectionate care that makes it possible for success both at home and work.



“It is no exaggeration to say I would not be working in Nashville or for USACE without the work of God in my life,” Reed said. “So ultimately, I am thankful to him for placing me here so that I may be able to help others.”



