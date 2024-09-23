Disaster Ready – An Inside Look at Emergency Management in Tulsa District

Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District Emergency Management Specialist Courtney Hawkins leads the effort to...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Tulsa District Emergency Management Specialist Courtney Hawkins leads the effort to support the Silver Jackets program. Hawkins works with city, county, state and tribal agencies to highlight how the program can work for them. The program allows agencies to optimize their resources and share ideas. His work communicates the necessity of flood risk communication, risk assessments and grant assistance available for communities requiring significant flood-risk attention. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. — Whether responding to local or federal disasters, the Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency management team can assist with storm damage response.



The emergency management team works with federal, state, and local agencies to prepare for disaster response and ensure readiness when disaster strikes.



“Our emergency management team has been busy executing weather disaster response, conducting flood mitigation exercises, and conducting community collaboration meetings,” said Tulsa District Chief of Emergency Management Shel Cox.



Emergency Management Specialist Derrick Guy capitalizes on community relationships by hosting tabletop exercises across the district. During these exercises, he facilitates simulated emergencies, allowing participants to discuss their roles during an emergency and their responses to the particular emergency scenario. Local governments, emergency response teams, and county emergency management teams, among others, participate in these exercises.



Tulsa District is one of seven USACE districts with a temporary power mission. This team, under the guidance of Emergency Management Specialist Kerri Stark, works under the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide temporary emergency power to critical facilities following disasters. A state or local entity must make a federal declaration and request to activate the team through FEMA.



“Kerri Stark is regarded as one of the nation’s most professional natural disaster and power team responders,” said Cox. “Stark has supported several historical natural disaster projects.”



Stark is essential as the liaison between the district and FEMA during a national disaster, ensuring the team is prepared for deployment even before a disaster strikes. Knowing each disaster has unique challenges, she coordinates the size and type of team needed for each disaster under FEMA guidance. She supports the team from the time they are notified until they return home. Having deployed herself under many circumstances, she has insight into the team’s needs during their time in the field.



“It's not just a job to her she puts her full heart into every mission,” said Power Team Action Officer Renee Norvell. “She may not be out in the field with us but we go nowhere without her.”



Emergency Management Specialist Courtney Hawkins leads the effort to promote the Silver Jackets program, highlighting what the program can provide to city, county, state, and tribal communities with the potential for significant future flooding events. This program allows the agencies to optimize their resources and share ideas while preventing duplication of effort.



“As the chief of operations, it is my goal to continue providing critical support to every team member so we can serve our communities,” said Cox. “As we progress, the team will continue to collaborate with, train, and guide our local EM partners. We will also meet the organization's goals by promoting the commander's overall vision and serving the communities in which we live.”