Corps hosts public meeting for shoreline mitigation study

Community members provide comments during a public meeting, regarding the ongoing San Diego County Shoreline (Oceanside) Mitigation Study Sept. 16 at the Oceanside Civic Center Library in Oceanside, California. After the presentation, attendees provided public, verbal comments and spoke face-to-face with members of the study team.

The study aims to mitigate shoreline erosion and other impacts, resulting from the construction of U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Harbor, which has interrupted sediment transport along the coast and contributed to erosion of southward beaches.



The study, which is 100 percent federally funded and authorized under Section 414 of the Water Resources Development Act, and, most recently, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, covers six miles along the shoreline, from the northern tip of Camp Pendleton Harbor and Del Mar Boat Basin to Agua Hedionda Lagoon in the south.



The study team is developing two alternatives – beach renourishment and beach renourishment with groins. Other alternatives, such as seawalls, harbor structure alterations and offshore reefs were removed from consideration, based on criteria of completeness, effectiveness, efficiency and adherence to the study’s authorized purpose, which is identifying a least-cost mitigation plan.



A Tentatively Selected Plan is expected in March 2026, while a Draft Integrated Report and Environmental Impact Statement are planned for May 2026. The Final Integrated Report and Environmental Impact Statement are scheduled for September 2027.



“It was important for the USACE team to share information about the study and engage directly with the community,” said Kaitlyn McClain, USACE Sacramento District planning technical lead and study team support planner. “The feedback collected at the public meeting and during the public comment period will be incorporated into the alternative evaluation process and National Environmental Policy Act document.”



During the meeting, attendees received a presentation about the study, which included information on various facets, including background, authorizations, planning processes, history, current and future conditions, project alternatives, evaluation processes and environmental compliance.



“It’s important for us to have meetings like these because there are a lot of questions about what’s happening on the coastline and there has been a lot of interest and advocacy groups growing because of our constant eroding conditions on the beach,” said Jayme Timberlake, Oceanside coastal zone administrator. “So, it’s very nice that the Army Corps was able to come down and participate like this, talk to community members and answer questions directly.”



After the presentation, attendees provided public, verbal comments and spoke face-to-face with members of the study team. Some members voiced their concerns, regarding the implementation of groins.



“Public engagement is critical for effective project planning and implementation,” said Jonathan Hallemeier, USACE Los Angeles District interdisciplinary study manager and study team lead planner. “Local communities have important perspectives and knowledge that will help us as we evaluate alternatives. The meeting was an amazing opportunity to meet and learn from community members.”



Although the meeting is over, interested parties can still give their feedback by Oct. 31. To provide feedback, email SDCS@usace.army.mil or send mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Planning Division, Attn: Kym Lyons, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 930 Los Angeles, CA 90017.



Additionally, the district will host a virtual public meeting via WebEx from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sept 30. Below are the details:



Link: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m5bc266c5bc658bbaaeaefee4a7a5e949



Meeting Number: 2821 827 7689



Meeting Password: Oceanside-2024



Phone Number: 1-844-800-2712



Meeting Passcode: 2821 827 7689



For more information on the San Diego County Shoreline (Oceanside) Mitigation Study, visit https://www.spl.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Article/3894312/.