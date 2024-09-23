Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker holds community conversation with Native American leaders

    TINKER AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Story by Breonna Summers 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In an effort to bring awareness and ensure the connection between Tinker Air Force Base and the surrounding Native American communities, a community conversation was held in Midwest City, Oklahoma on August 2, 2024.

    The conversation consisted of what programs and initiatives can increase Native American community engagement with the base.

    “We hope to expand the outreach of Tinker,” said Colonel Abby Ruscetta, Tinker Installation and 72nd Air Base Wing Commander. “Tinker’s demographics should closely align with the state’s demographics. We do this by increasing awareness of the jobs and internship programs Tinker has to offer.”

    Topics included challenges faced, including accessibility, internet access, public transportation, job access, digital resources, internships, curriculum, and the trials and triumphs of Native Americans in Oklahoma.
    The members of the conversation also praised the implementation of air logistics, aviation, and aerospace curriculum being introduced to the Oklahoma middle and high schools.

    The new curriculum is a product of Oklahoma’s Graduation Act of 2024, which seeks to help to increase the number of students choosing aerospace careers. Aerospace is the second largest industry in Oklahoma after oil.

    As Oklahoma’s largest single site employer, Tinker AFB has several avenues for applicants to apply for jobs:

    https://www.tinker.af.mil/jobs: Link for trades jobs in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex.

    https://www.usajobs.gov: Link for government jobs throughout the Federal Government.

    https://afciviliancareers.com/find-a-job: Link for additional jobs in the Air Force under Direct Hire Authority, a fast track for hiring employees.

    “A strong community grows when we reach out, connect, and welcome new voices to the conversation.” said Ronneisha Webb, a 72nd Force Support Squadron human resource specialist and presenter at the conversation.

