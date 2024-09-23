72nd ABW Commander issues Mission Type Order

Photo By Paul Shirk | Airmen stand at attention during a uniform inspection. Col. Abby Ruscetta, Tinker...... read more read more Photo By Paul Shirk | Airmen stand at attention during a uniform inspection. Col. Abby Ruscetta, Tinker Installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, issued Mission Type Orders Sept. 24, 2024, reinforcing Air Base Wing Standards in keeping with Air Force policies and core values. Part of these orders include open ranks inspections and wearing dress uniforms on the last duty day of every month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

Col. Abby Ruscetta, Commander of the 72nd Air Base Wing, issued a Mission Type Order today that aligns directly with Air Force policies and core values.



The order is an effort to reinforce Air Base Wing standards. Adherence to strict standards of conduct, dress and appearance and customs and courtesies is foundational to the identity of military members. The order covers everything from core values, culture, dress and personal appearance to religious freedom in the Department of the Air Force.



Airmen are serving during a challenging time. The world is changing, and nations are either in conflict, competition, or deterrence. Adherence to standards of conduct and appearance will help unify Team Tinker as a power force. Per General George S. Patton Jr., “You cannot be disciplined in the big things if you are not disciplined in the small things.”



“The purpose of this order is to foster an organization that values the Profession of Arms and is committed to building a cohesive, disciplined, lethal, and professional force,” said Ruscetta. “We have standards and we are in the business of lethality, and we must hold ourselves accountable to our Air Force standards. We maintain operational effectiveness by complying with these standards.”



There will be a 72nd ABW squadron-level open ranks inspection conducted no later than Oct. 25, 2024, where dress and personal appearance will be inspected in accordance with Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903. This inspection will ensure standards are upheld.



Along with the open ranks inspection, there will also be a 72nd ABW records inspection completed before Oct. 25, 2024 to ensure medical waivers or religious accommodations on file are valid and current.



72nd ABW Airmen will be required to wear the Air Force dress uniform (i.e. blues) once a month on the last duty day of every month, effective Oct. 31, 2024.



Lastly, members of the 72nd ABW will say ‘Tinker Strong’ at all installation entry control points and wing work centers. The mantra stands to provide members on base with a collective and common, mission-focused statement that is a daily reminder of the base and community-wide objective of wartime operational mission readiness.



“We can’t do our important missions without all of you,” said Ruscetta. “By getting back to becoming a unified team, we are stronger together and are ready to meet the challenges of Great Power Competition.” #TinkerStrong