Hundreds attend Fort Sill’s Retiree Appreciation Days Sept. 19-20

Photo By Monica Wood | More than 400 retirees from at least three states as well as from surrounding...... read more read more Photo By Monica Wood | More than 400 retirees from at least three states as well as from surrounding communities turned out Sept. 19, 2024, to browse the nearly 70 vendor booths at Rinehart Fitness Center for the Retiree Open House, the kick-off event of the Fort Sill Retiree Appreciation Days. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Sept. 23, 2024) - The 46th Retiree Appreciation Days kicked off at Rinehart Fitness Center Sept. 19, 2024, with nearly 70 vendor booths offering services to those who have honorably retired from the military.



The two-day event, organized and sponsored by the Fort Sill Retiree Council, is split into three main events: The open house; the retiree luncheon and the retirement ceremony.



According to Samuel Esquivel, retirement services officer, the open house vendor booths included DENTAC doing free wellness exams and giving out toothbrushes and Reynolds Army Health Clinic giving free flu shots on a walk-in basis. Many of the vendors gave out information and promotional items on products and services they offer.



“Right now, we’re probably at around 220 customers (military retirees and dependents) come in so far and we’re expecting possibly another 200 to come between now and 3 p.m.,” said Esquivel on Day 1. “The next event is scheduled for Friday, which is our Retiree Appreciation luncheon at the Patriot Club. All the retirees are invited and following the luncheon, we’ll go right into the retirement ceremony in Rinehart Fitness Center.”



Esquivel said vendors and services on-site were giving away everything from blankets to pens and stress-relieving balls. Retirees were able to receive help with filing Veterans Affairs claims, dietary advice, legal assistance and even help with getting new I.D. cards.



Retiree Council member retired Army Lt. Col. Allen Shell said this is the 46th year for Fort Sill to do a retiree event like this and the ability to provide these multi-day appreciation events is primarily supported by the fundraising efforts of the Fort Sill Retiree Council. The Council also provides funding for the shadow box flag housings presented to retirees.



“We are the only installation in the Army that gives retirees a black flag box. These Soldiers deserve it and it’s our way of saying ‘thank you for your years of service,’” said Shell.



Retiree Appreciation Days ends with a chance to welcome the newest retirees to their club at the Post-wide Retirement Ceremony for both military and civilians held at Rinehart Fitness Center.



For retiree information, call the Fort Sill Retirement Services Office at (580)442-6131/4251.