    Buffalo Soldiers [Image 2 of 3]

    Buffalo Soldiers

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Christina and Bruce Eckenroth stop by the Buffalo Soldier Chapter 9th and 10th (horse) Cavalry Association booth, manned by President Tony Washington, Trooper Gregory Henry and Trooper Command Sgt. Maj. Robert L. McClain, during the Retiree Open House Sept. 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.23.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8657335
    VIRIN: 240919-D-YD137-1763
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, Buffalo Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retiree Open House
    Buffalo Soldiers
    Retiree Appreciation Days

    Hundreds attend Fort Sill&rsquo;s Retiree Appreciation Days Sept. 19-20

    Fort Sill
    Buffalo Soldiers
    Retiree Council
    Fires Center of Excellence
    Retiree Open House

