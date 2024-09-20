Christina and Bruce Eckenroth stop by the Buffalo Soldier Chapter 9th and 10th (horse) Cavalry Association booth, manned by President Tony Washington, Trooper Gregory Henry and Trooper Command Sgt. Maj. Robert L. McClain, during the Retiree Open House Sept. 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8657335
|VIRIN:
|240919-D-YD137-1763
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Buffalo Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hundreds attend Fort Sill’s Retiree Appreciation Days Sept. 19-20
No keywords found.