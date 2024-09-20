AFGSC Code Jam: A Collaborative Approach to Improving Missileer Scheduling

Courtesy Photo | Participants in the first Air Force Global Strike Command “Code Jam” pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Participants in the first Air Force Global Strike Command “Code Jam” pose for a group photo July 26, 2024, at the Cyber Innovation Center, located in Bossier City, La. The event was hosted by the Analysis and Assessments division (A9A) of AFGSC’s Studies, Analyses, Assessments, and Lessons Learned Directorate (AFGSC/A9), in collaboration with members of the Small Business Consulting Corporation and CIC. The workshop’s primary objective was to redesign code for the Force Assessment and Scheduling Tool, a U.S. Air Force scheduling tool used by missileers. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sean Green, STRIKEWERX) see less | View Image Page

The Analysis and Assessments division (A9A) of Air Force Global Strike Command’s Studies, Analyses, Assessments, and Lessons Learned Directorate (AFGSC/A9), in collaboration with members of the Small Business Consulting Corporation (SBCC) and Cyber Innovation Center (CIC), hosted the first AFGSC “Code Jam” on July 26 at the CIC located right outside of Barksdale Air Force Base, in Bossier City, La.



Inspired by the Air Force Hackathon concept, Maj. Jacob Ehrlich and 2nd Lt. Reese Mikesell from AFGSC/A9 led and organized the workshop with the primary objective of redesigning code for the Force Assessment and Scheduling Tool (FAST), a missileer scheduling tool used by the Air Force.



The FAST, which began development in May 2023 and concluded in May 2024, is currently in the testing and operational handoff phase to the missileer community. The tool employs an optimization engine that uses linear programming to create schedules for missileers, meeting their scheduling demands while also accommodating crew member and leadership preferences. However, the tool was originally written with more than 3,400 lines of code, making maintenance and debugging challenging and time-consuming.



During the workshop, participants from the three organizations shared ideas and proof-of-concept solutions during a problem-solving brainstorming session. These were then combined to create a path forward, improving the FAST linear solver. The collaboration resulted in significant progress, with the group achieving more in one day than any one individual could have accomplished in weeks.



Thanks to the workshop participants' efforts, the code was reduced to a little more than 1,000 lines, representing a nearly 70% reduction, which will significantly decrease debugging time. Notably, the enhanced readability also improves project continuity because the code maintenance will be more manageable to those who are new to the project.



“The AFGSC Code Jam showcases the best of Striker innovation and collaboration,” said Lt. Col. Richard Mickelsen, AFGSC/A9A division chief. “Everyone involved was enthusiastic and dedicated to the effort, and they generated truly creative solutions. When smart people come together to focus intensively on solving a problem, amazing things happen.”



The AFGSC Code Jam served not only as an opportunity for networking and collaboration, but also as a chance to modernize the Air Force further. By improving the efficiency and debugging of the FAST tool, the Air Force can better meet the scheduling demands of its missileers and enhance overall mission readiness.



The collaboration between AFGSC/A9A, SBCC, and CIC was made possible with the support of the AFGSC's Office of the Chief Scientist (AFGSC/ST), which not only funds projects like this, but champions and supports a multitude of innovative concepts for the entire command through the Doolittle Board.



“Digital transformation is hard. Our command lives heads down, focusing on executing our critical mission. That makes it a challenge to commit resources to automating our analyses and workflows,” said AFGSC/ST chief data officer, Doug Fullingim, while attending the event. “Events like this demonstrate how to focus creativity and get the greatest results from the least investment. In the end, it’s a virtuous cycle. Each time we move forward, we free up more of our Airmen’s time to reinvest.”



The workshop serves as a model for innovative and technical collaboration to improve and benefit Air Force modernization. Because of its success, it is anticipated that there will be more Code Jams to come, possibly with the inclusion of more organizations.



More information on any of the items in this article can be requested by emailing STRIKEWERX at info@strikewerx.com, the AFGSC Office of the Chief Scientist at AFGSC.STWorkflow@us.af.mil, or the AFGSC Public Affairs Office at afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.

Editor's Note:

