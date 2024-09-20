Strengthening global defense: Australia and U.S. Space Force deepen partnership

Photo By Abigail Behan | Members of the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force pose for a graduation photo at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Behan | Members of the Royal Australian Navy and Air Force pose for a graduation photo at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2024. These members were chosen to attend the Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training course, instructed by Space Delta 8’s 8th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1. This course teaches students the fundamentals of Wideband Satellite Communications transmission monitoring, terminal control, and satellite command and telemetry. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

In a world where military operations increasingly rely on space-based technologies, collaboration between international allies has never been more vital. Two Australian defense personnel from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force are playing pivotal roles in fostering this relationship by attending the Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training course at Fort Detrick and Fort George G. Meade, Maryland.



The Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training is an 86-day course instructed by Space Delta 8’s 8th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1. This course teaches Guardians the fundamentals of Wideband Satellite Communications transmission monitoring, terminal control, and satellite command and telemetry, which qualifies them to become transmission controllers at the 53rd Space Operations Squadron Wideband SATCOM Operations Center. In this position, they interface with wideband users to ensure they have access to allocated services, monitor power level and bandwidth for ongoing missions, and identify and characterize electromagnetic interferences to protect the satellite vehicle and users.



Royal Australian Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren McAuliffe, a Communications and Information System specialist, reflected on the evolving role of space technology in modern defense. Initially motivated to join the Royal Australian Navy by a desire to travel and serve her country, she now finds herself at the cutting edge of satellite communications.



“I currently work for the Navy Employment Category Development Branch. My role is to make sure our people are appropriately trained and experienced to do our job now and in the future,” McAuliffe said.



Prior to working for the Navy Employment Development Branch, McAuliffe previously was the Communication Center supervisor on a naval patrol boat.



“I was responsible for a wide range of duties, including bearer management -- both Internet Protocol/Satellite bearers, and radio frequency bearers. I’m now training with the USSF to be a part of providing that satellite bearer external connectivity to other ships, and the larger defense community,” McAuliffe said.



When asked how this partnership furthered development of global defense capabilities, McAuliffe highlighted the SATCOM capabilities acquired through the course.



“It deepens our SATCOM capability through education, exposure and experience,” McAuliffe said. “This in turn, allows for greater interoperability, in military exercises and operations, as assured [command and control] is a key element to most evolutions.”



Royal Australian Air Force Staff Sgt. Randell Herps, a network technician assigned to the 460th Squadron, a target intelligence unit based in Canberra, Australia, explains his role and the importance SATCOM plays in executing it successfully.



“At my current workplace, we use a lot of geospatial intelligence imagery satellites owned by the U.S. [Department of Defense] and commercially,” Herps said. “When we are in a deployed environment, we use military satellite communications via [Wideband Global SATCOM Satellite] to retrieve and disseminate our intelligence data and products.”



Herps believes future members of the Royal Australian Air Force will benefit greatly from attending the Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training course.



“Having Australians completing the Transmission Controller course and then working at the Wahiawa Satellite Operations Center in Hawaii, develops global defense capabilities for the U.S. Space Force, as having additional crew members allows Space Force Generation to increase total number of shifts and move from 12-hour to eight-hour shifts,” Herps said.



When asked what he learned from his U.S. Space Force counterparts, Herps outlined the benefits that come from those with different backgrounds.



“It is always intriguing meeting new people from diverse backgrounds different to my own. I have learned that you can always learn something from others and through interacting with U.S. Space Force personnel, I have greatly broadened my own knowledge and had the pleasure of telling my own stories to others,” Herps said. “I hope U.S. Space Force personnel will embrace the Australians working with them and learn from our experiences also.”



As these nations continue to work together through collaborative efforts like the Transmission Controller Initial Qualification Training course, the shared knowledge and experience reinforce their strategic position in global defense within the space domain and ensure they are prepared for future challenges.